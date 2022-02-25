Many of us who identify as introverts have experienced the pandemic as a lesson in being careful about what we wish. Feel awkward at parties? Here’s two years with no social gatherings. Want to telecommute? Congratulations, your bedroom is now your office.
After nearly two years of working entirely from home, on balance I do prefer it to the daily routine it replaced: sitting in traffic just to go to a building where a supervisor could observe me performing work that was doable anywhere with wifi, and where I’d inevitably fake my way through small talk about sports.
But remote work comes with some obvious drawbacks for people who like a firm boundary between their professional and domestic lives. Want to forget about work for the night? Tough break, now you’re always within earshot of a ping in Teams or an email alert. Enjoy privacy? Now everyone on the Zoom call can see inside your house.
Although it’s a timely topic, the idea of work/life separation might seem an unlikely subject for compelling fiction, let alone whimsically surreal sci-fi, but the acclaimed new Apple TV+ series “Severance” takes the concept and runs to distantly literal extremes.
The show, whose first three episodes are available on Apple’s streaming platform, follows a group of employees at a fictional company, Lumon Industries, that offers some of its workers the option to make the work/life boundary permanent and impenetrable.
A controversial medical procedure — the “severance” of the title — completely separates an employee’s memories into categories of work and home. Once they enter the office, they remember nothing about their home lives, and once they leave, they recall nothing about their work.
Sounds great, right? To do your job undistracted by the stresses of home? To truly leave everything behind at the end of the day? Well, again, be careful what you wish.
The darker implications of this premise start to reveal themselves almost immediately. In the pilot episode, a young woman named Helly (Britt Lower) wakes up on a conference table with no memory; she learns, from a disembodied voice, that her work self (her “innie”) now exists independent of her non-work self (“outie”).
Helly’s new coworkers are the buttoned-up Irving (John Turturro), the snarky Dylan (Zach Cherry, one of the great “that guy” discoveries of the streaming era) and the mild-mannered Mark (Adam Scott, known to TV viewers for his role on “Parks and Recreation” and to some music obsessives for his exhaustive podcast series about U2 and REM).
Right away, several things about Helly’s new workplace are noticeably off, from the anachronistic technology to the inscrutable nature of Lumon’s agenda to the unexplained departure of Helly’s predecessor. The early episodes, directed by Ben Stiller (who is also a producer), patiently build a beguiling puzzle-box mystery that will tickle any brains still carrying fond memories of early “Lost” seasons.
But the most obvious reference point, conceptually and visually, appears to be “Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind,” Michel Gondry’s brilliant and trippy romantic dramedy from 2004, which concerned an operation that physically removed painful memories from the minds of patients, often after breakups.
The procedure in “Severance,” we learn, achieves total separation, in essence, by splitting the subject’s sentience and separating the halves.
The dystopian series “Black Mirror,” another “Severance” reference point, has based some of its bleakest episodes on the similar idea of consciousness being duplicated or commandeered for horrific purposes. “Severance” hasn’t gone quite that far yet — although the office’s punitive “break room” has a lot of “1984” energy.
But for people who already find office life existentially draining, the ideas within the show are grim enough as is. Since the outie has awareness only at home and the innie is confined to work, it means that this second consciousness experiences the entirety of its life in the office.
So freeing your outie from the pressures of work would mean imprisoning your innie for as long as it exists. If workplace Helly wants out, workplace Mark informs her, “Quitting would effectively end your life, insomuch as you’ve come to know it.”
Those of us who are mostly happy working from home have spent much of the past two years navigating tradeoffs that thankfully are less absolute and can be mitigated with smaller adjustments to consciousness that are conveniently available at liquor stores.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.