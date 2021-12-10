So who’s stoked for Amazon’s forthcoming “The Lord of the Rings” prequel TV series? Be careful what you say; Jeff Bezos is listening and he really wants you to be excited. Make sure you sound cheerful when asking Alexa to auto-renew your Prime membership in time for the series’ debut next fall.
Bezos, who is Amazon’s CEO and the wealthiest person who has ever lived, reportedly told his executive team, “I want MY ‘Game of Thrones.’” And so he shall have his precious.
Amazon paid $250 million for the television rights to J.R.R. Tolkein’s beloved books and, after producing the five seasons it’s already promised, will have spent more than $1 billion to revisit the fantasy world that has already been exhaustively dramatized in Peter Jackson’s “Lord of the Rings’’ and “Hobbit” film trilogies.
With that reboot looming, it’s hard to know what to make of “The Wheel of Time,” Amazon’s current epic fantasy series, which is another expensive adaptation of a popular book franchise. Based on Robert Jordan’s 14-novel universe, the show debuted last month and apparently has been popular enough to get a second season.
But it’s difficult to receive “The Wheel of Time” as anything but an appetizer. Almost every aspect of the series’ early episodes, from its world-building to its plotting to its production design, contributes to a “Lord of the Rings”-junior vibe that, toward the end of its first eight-episode season, it thus far has failed to shake.
The setting is an unnamed realm whose scenery, medieval-ish customs and apparently feudal economy feel a lot like Tolkien’s Middle-Earth. Curiously, everyone wears clean and brightly colored outfits despite the genre’s standard-issue muddy forests, filthy taverns and, one would think, sporadically accessible laundry services.
A backwater town called Two Rivers receives a wizardly visitor — Rosamund Pike as Moiraine, who belongs to an order of magic-wielding women called the Aes Sedai — with grim tidings of an evil power reawakening throughout the land. Quite a bit like Gandalf’s arrival in Tolkien’s Shire, now that you mention it.
Moiraine believes one of the town’s handful of photogenic young adults — Rand (Josha Stradowski), Egwene (Madeleine Madden), Nynaeve (Zoë Robins), Perrin (Marcus Rutherford) and Mat (Barney Harris) — is the reincarnation of a figure called the Dragon Reborn, who appears at the end of each Age to protect the world from the Sauron-like Dark One. (The cyclical nature of time in this world gives the title its “Wheel.”)
The town is attacked by an army of monstrous Trollocs, which sure do resemble the orcs from Jackson’s films. Moiraine and the would-be heroes are pursued by a menacing creature called a Fade, which is basically a Nazgul rider.
As the would-be heroes journey toward the safety of the Aes Sedai’s distant white tower, they race to a river and make a timely ferry crossing, since the Fade and the Trollocs can’t go in water, which is exactly what happens in “The Fellowship of the Ring.” You could almost make a drinking game out of this.
Still, there’s much to admire about the visual world the show’s creator, Rafe Judkins, has started to build. The cinematography is breathtaking more often than not. (When it’s not, it has the weirdly cheap appearance of syndicated 1990s fantasy shows such as “Xena: Warrior Princess” and “Hercules: The Legendary Journeys.”)
Refreshingly, its societies, and the distribution of supernatural power, are mostly matriarchal. The strongest character connections on the show are platonic rather than erotic, and there is none of the sexual violence that often made “Game of Thrones” so difficult to stomach.
It’s unfair for “The Wheel of Time” to be stuck carrying baggage from both of the century’s biggest fantasy adaptations — as a supposed “Game of Thrones” successor and an obvious “Lord of the Rings” warm-up, but it’s also unlikely the series would exist without that baggage. The wheel of time turns, as does the wheel of capitalism.
