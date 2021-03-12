It would seem that after 30 years, there isn’t much that remains unanswered about the very public battle between legendary filmmaker Woody Allen and Mia Farrow, his estranged partner and frequent lead performer. Except this: Why has the culture taken so long to fully reckon with the sexual-abuse allegations against Allen?
That question hangs over “Allen v. Farrow,” a four-part documentary that wraps up Sunday on HBO. Directed by Amy Ziering and Kirby Dick, the series is both a gripping relitigation of a famous case and a timely suggestion that a possible predator has evaded justice for decades.
For anyone born too late to remember this, Allen in 1992 was investigated after Dylan Farrow, his and Mia Farrow’s then 7-year-old adopted daughter, claimed he molested her. Prosecutors thought they had enough evidence but couldn’t make the case without putting Dylan on a witness stand and possibly re-traumatizing her, so Allen was never charged.
Allen and Farrow were already in the headlines because, as his relationship with Farrow was ending, Allen had started an affair with Soon-Yi Previn, a college student who was one of Mia Farrow’s several other adopted children and whom Allen would eventually marry.
When the abuse accusation surfaced, Allen filed for sole custody of the three children he and Farrow shared. He lost the custody case resoundingly, and was denied visitation with Dylan because of what a judge described as “inappropriately intense” behavior toward the girl. But he claimed exoneration after a team of child-abuse investigators appeared to clear him of the abuse allegation.
The story’s many peculiarities gave reporters plenty to write about, and “Allen v. Farrow” illustrates how the filmmaker was able to shape the early-’90s media narrative to remove focus from the assault accusation.
“Allen v. Farrow” sits neatly among several recent efforts to reexamine ‘90s scandals from today’s moderately more enlightened perspective. It also adds to the narrative a voice that had been missing: Dylan’s.
She repeated the claim publicly in 2014, a few years before it became common to hold powerful men accountable for past abuses. (Her brother Satchel, now Ronan Farrow, is a journalist who won a Pulitzer Prize for reporting on the #MeToo movement in the New Yorker.)
Dylan’s version of the story now forms the backbone of “Allen v. Farrow,” and her account of the incident is upsetting to watch, both in hindsight and in videos shot by her mother when she was still a child, shown here for the first time.
Allen has always denied the allegation. He declined to participate in the documentary and issued a statement calling the series a “hatchet job riddled with falsehoods.” As such, “Allen v. Farrow” has been criticized as one-sided, which is fair. (Ziering and Dick recently have been defending themselves against claims they’ve omitted material that is favorable to Allen.)
But Allen had sold a lot of supporters and fans on the idea that Mia Farrow had coached Dylan into making up the story as revenge for his relationship with her other daughter. So hearing from Dylan as an adult actually feels like a rebalancing. Why, she asks, was his story ever more believable than hers?
Allen belongs to a small club of artists credibly accused of monstrous abuse whose work is still too significant to scrub from culture, which wouldn’t be the right idea even if it were possible. The work needs to be reexamined for what it reveals about how the world is changing, what used to be tolerated and even celebrated.
See if you can still make it through “Manhattan,” long considered one of his masterpieces. Allen’s character is a 40-something intellectual dating a girl who is still in high school, played by an actress who was 16, and the script, written by Allen, treats this as normal, and the ending where they stay together as “happy.”
Here, as in all of his many films featuring grossly age-imbalanced romantic relationships, the art itself is a clue, part of a much larger and sadder story.
