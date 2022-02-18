Try to imagine a version of “Parks and Recreation” if it debuted today.
It would be quite a different show. Leslie Knope and her team of well-meaning municipal bureaucrats probably would be too busy fielding death threats to plant trees or plan community events. Pawnee city council meetings would be full of parents screaming about mask mandates and critical race theory. Ron Swanson would have gone full Q-Anon.
Doesn’t sound very entertaining. Like many beloved cultural artifacts of the late Obama years, “Parks and Recreation,” with its optimistic view of civic-minded pragmatism propelled by some kind of neoliberal social consensus, feels hopelessly naive in retrospect.
Which is why it’s been so delightful to watch “Abbott Elementary,” ABC’s new breakout hit comedy, revive the “Parks and Rec”/”Office” workplace mockumentary format for a setting that feels both fresh and topically urgent in 2022.
The series, created by and starring Quinta Bronson, follows a handful of teachers at an underfunded public elementary school in inner-city Philadelphia, where the daily work of wrangling children, dealing with negligent or overzealous parents, navigating administrative gridlock and finding basic teaching supplies provides an endless source of material.
The archetypes in this TV genre are so well-defined that you can almost drop characters from “Abbott Elementary” into pre-existing roles established by “Parks” and the American version of “The Office.”
Bronson, as the young and idealistic second-grade teacher Janine, is half Knope, half Pam Beasley. Gregory, a half-committed, long-term substitute played by Tyler James Williams, is in the Jim Halpert slot, right down to the constant bemused glances at the camera and the will-they-or-won’t-they romantic tension developing unsubtly with Janine.
The Michael Scott role belongs to Janelle James as Ava, the flighty and probably unqualified principal. Barbara (Sheryl Lee Ralph), the cagey old-timer who is willfully behind the times yet commands unparalleled respect from students, is probably our Swanson. And that would make Jacob (Chris Perfetti), a younger white teacher trying entirely too hard to appear woke … I don’t know, maybe the Rob Lowe character from “Parks and Rec?”
Anyway, if you have a teacher in your life, there’s a good chance you already know about “Abbott Elementary.” Media outlets are full of stories about educators responding to a series that respects teachers without romanticizing a profession whose ranks have been depleted by pandemic burnout.
My parents met while teaching at a public elementary school. What I remember of their professional lives involved long hours in the classroom followed by lesson planning late into the night, constant frustration about “teaching to the test” and “doing more with less” and income that was stable but nowhere near commensurate with the amount of dedication the job required.
Their school district was relatively well-resourced, but they would still dip into their own paychecks to cover basic supplies, as almost every teacher inevitably does. This was long before projects such as GoFundMe or DonorsChoose would have enabled them to ask friends and neighbors for help directly.
In an early episode of “Abbott Elementary,” the staff does the 2022 version of this, which is to post a TikTok video that adorably explains the students’ needs and pray it gets enough views, which thankfully it does.
But the show is smart enough not to mistake the temporary excitement everyone feels for a happy ending, or a single TikTok windfall for a systemic solution. Left implicit is just how tragic it is that the teachers felt they had no other alternative, and that, considering the vast racial and economic disparities in public-education funding, they’ll likely have to ask again soon.
“Abbott Elementary” mostly keeps this socio-political reality subtextual and focuses on those instantly familiar characters, which makes it a warmer and ultimately more effective approach than the didacticism of, say, season four of “The Wire.” It’s unlikely to send viewers running to enroll in teaching programs, but “Abbott Elementary” might compel you to send a teacher you know a well-deserved thank-you note.
