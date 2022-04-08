Oddly, it was the Brussels sprouts seedlings that poked through the soil first. I would have put money on the beefsteak tomatoes or the cucumbers, but what do I know?
About gardening: very little, I assure you.
In Michigan, we’re crawling our way through seedling season — that agonizing period between the anticipatory indoor planting of seeds and the last frost, when the plants transfer to the outdoor soil of our gardens where they’ll eventually die, but not before either thriving or sputtering.
And the cucumbers already are in danger of sputtering because, as it turns out, I wasn’t supposed to start them until sometime in mid-to-late April instead of early March. That’s when, upon seeing the Instagrams of green-thumbed friends who had clearly been preparing all winter, I panicked and threw every seed I could find into egg cartons full of dirt, kicking off yet another annual cycle of botanical ineptitude.
“As it turns out” is a phrase I’ve ended up using a lot while tending my collection of backyard plants each of the last four springs, summers and autumns since owning a house. I feel unqualified to use “garden” as either a noun or a verb, since it describes neither my haphazard assortment of hypothetical vegetables nor my hamfisted attempts to make useful sense of it.
See, I know that a half-hour on the Google machine would provide more horticultural wisdom, fertilizing advice and assorted gardening hacks than I would have any idea what to do with. But I avoid any such easily accessible help, determined to learn by my own trial and error. Call it a cry of resistance in a world that fetishizes optimization — or maybe just laziness that I’m trying to pass off as a stance of principle.
The downsides to this mindset are obvious. Last year, I aggressively tilled nearly half my yard’s surface area and watched all summer as my neatly planted rows succumbed to weeded chaos (as in, all the grass grew back).
The previous year, in the depths of the pandemic, I attempted to amass an apocalypse bunker’s worth of produce. What I got instead were three jars of homemade pickles and some improperly canned tomato sauce that could have given me botulism.
Easily avoidable mistakes. And lessons of this sort keep coming hard and fast. Such as the management of expectations along with the soil; a reverence for the cycles of growth and decay that mark the passage of our fleeting existence; a belated appreciation for my dog’s fanatical vendetta against The Squirrels.
Gardening can be as pragmatically simple or as existentially fraught as one decides to make it. For instance, there are few things more satisfying than cooking with ingredients you’ve grown yourself (take that, Monsanto).
But it also clarifies our relationship to the natural world in all its beauty, complexity and cruelty. One way to approach gardening is by not only de-romanticizing that world but by developing an adversarial relationship with it. In a recent New York Times piece titled “The Joy of Terrible Gardening,” Jay Caspian Kang advised: “Try your best to reciprocate the contempt and indifference that nature has for you.”
I respect that, and those who’ve witnessed my attempts at cultivation surely would recognize contempt flowing in both directions. But like countless other aspiring growers, I also find the serenity of amateur gardening even more rewarding than whatever meager physical yield I’m able to coax from the ground.
The psychiatrist Sue Stuart-Smith, author of the 2020 book “The Well-Gardened Mind: The Restorative Power of Nature,” in another recent Times piece, suggested approaching gardening not as an attempt to outwit or control nature, but rather to collaborate with it.
“Gardening is an accessible form of creativity, and allows us to bring something new into the world,” she explained. “I see gardening as a coming together of human creative energy and nature’s creative energy.”
This explains the allure of the garden to those of us who are self-consciously or even willfully bad at it. It’s one of the few uses of time and effort that is, by definition, literally productive. Because something will grow, because of our efforts and just as often in spite of them.
