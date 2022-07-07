TRAVERSE CITY — The Fourth of July weekend saw a spike in the number of calls to the Traverse City Police Department, Grand Traverse County Sheriff’s Office and Leelanau County Sheriff’s Office dispatches.
In Leelanau, the dispatcher received 200 calls between July 1 at midnight and July 5 at 7 a.m., according to the Leelanau Office of Emergency Management Computer Aided Dispatch call report.
Matt Ansorge, Leelanau County’s director of emergency management said that the CAD report was approximately 15 pages longer than the average summer weekend report. He said one of the reasons for this was that the long weekend coincided with a holiday weekend.
Ansorge also noted that there were an “influx of crowds to our area during the Fourth of July.”
For Leelanau specifically, Ansorge said a majority of complaints was about fireworks. In Traverse City, however, many calls were in correlation to logged assault complaints.
Like Leelanau, Traverse City Police Department recorded a similar number — 212 calls — to dispatch during the weekend.
Out of those calls, there were 14 assaults recorded in the Incident Activity report between July 1-5. Approximately six of them were domestic violence cases.
At a downtown bar at approximately 11 p.m. on July 4, an inebriated man was refused entry from the bar after showing up intoxicated. After the refusal, he allegedly pushed the woman he was with down to the ground twice before they both drove off in a vehicle with Florida plates.
At the same time, a different incident categorized as an assault was also logged. According to an official from the police department, the case involved two minors and was reported by one of their mothers. All three individuals were volunteering for the National Cherry Festival at the time of the alleged assault.
Another suspected assault took place on July 3 spurred by an ex-boyfriend’s use of a debit card without permission, according to the Grand Traverse Sheriff’s Department. In the argument that ensued, the caller strangled his former partner and his ex subsequently freed himself by biting the caller’s neck. The caller was identified as the suspect, and was taken into custody on allegations of domestic violence charges.
The county also reported three additional assaults on July 5, which took place in Garfield Township, Mayfield Township and Peninsula Township.
As of the afternoon of July 5, Jody Thayer from the Grand Traverse County Prosecutor’s Office said that their office had no received official reports from law enforcement yet. As a result, they are unsure what will become of all of these cases.
Like Ansorge, Thayer said this amount of assaults is “up from a typical weekend.” She also cited the long weekend and more people in from out of town as possible reasons for this spike.
Captain Chris Clark from the Grand Traverse County Sheriff’s Office said that this past weekend resulted in a large increase in overtime and in services for them.
Because of the increase in traffic from Cherry Fest, which kicked off last weekend, the Michigan State Police said they were called in to help provide security and keep everyone safe alongside the Traverse City Police Department and the Grand Traverse County Sheriff’s Office. But the MSP also were victims of a crime.
Michigan State Police district spokesman Spl/Lt. Derrick Carroll said in a statement that they were given the opportunity to set up a recruiting booth on Union Street near Garland for the duration of the festival. Early in the morning on July 4 at approximately 12:27 a.m. two women stole the recruiting tent from the MSP’s Cherry Festival booth. According to an MSP official, they were captured on surveillance video walking away with the tent.
According to Carroll, MSP will continue to recruit on Union Street for the duration of Cherry Fest, as they originally planned. If anyone knows more about this crime, they are asked to call the MSP Cadillac Post at 231-779-6040.
The surge in assaults follows data that showed an overall increase in the county in 2021, according to an official from the Sheriff’s office.
