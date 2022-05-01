TRAVERSE CITY — A walk this spring will honor the memory of those who leave lasting imprints on our lives.
“There will be tears of joy and sorrow we can share together,” said Kandace Chapple, event creator and founder of Michigan Girl, an organization dedicated to connecting northern Michigan women.
Every attendee submits a name to walk for in a “Pieces of Our Heart” display at the Michigan Girl’s Wine Walk (with heart!) celebration on May 15 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.
It blends a 3K hike along a Timber Ridge RV and Recreation Resort trail which abuts Pere Marquette State Forest. Event hikers will find complimentary wine tastings along the route, food and swag. The full two-hour experience presents opportunities to toast missed loved ones and to share favorite memories.
Chapple organized the Wine Walk (with heart) to pay tribute to her late mother Judy Kalnbach and to afford others an intimate environment to open their hearts regarding love and loss.
“My mom loved to get people together and laugh,” she said. “She could talk to anyone and make them feel better. She’d probably try to convince me to let her make lasagna for everyone.”
Wine Walk opens at the Timber Ridge banquet hall with a ceremony listing the names of those remembered leading to a shared bittersweet experience.
“It’s the most serious moment,” Chapple said. “After that it will be fun.”
As many as 150 individuals are expected to join the celebration which launches with fuzzy navel cocktails (peach schnapps and orange juice), Judy’s favorite. Her mom’s favorite food — grilled cheese — is on the menu. An ode to her mom “Move your booty for Judy” will feature Elvis and The Beach Boys.
Non-alcoholic beverages are also available for toasting. Heart sunglasses, ribbon wands color-coded to honored individuals’ health challenges and a group photo follow. The celebration also features DJ entertainment by Executive Sounds.
The trail hike recreates happy times Chapple and her mother shared on walks. Chapple said it affords opportunity to slow down to focus on the joy of togetherness and happy times. Those choosing to hit the looped trail are rewarded at the finish with Moomers homemade premium ice cream.
Amy Solak, daughter Steph King and Amy’s mother Peg Smotek represent three generations in walking to honor loved ones lost to cancer. For Smotek, a cancer survivor, the event is particularly meaningful as the trio joins in remembrance of the gift of family and they pay tribute to those they miss.
Solak said the event is a reminder to live life to the fullest. She believes there is hope in uplifting each other and in building history together.
“We need to be mindful, laugh together and create memories,” she said.
A portion of event proceeds goes to Smith Family Breast Health Center/Munson Healthcare. The Traverse City patient-centered facility provides screening mammograms, diagnostic imaging and referrals.
For more Wine Walk information go to mi-girl.com. Cost is $50 per person or $45 each when two or more register. Registration remains open through May 6.
