HARBOR SPRINGS — A northern Michigan Indigenous tribe has again affirmed that Enbridge’s Line 5 tunnel cuts right through historically and culturally sensitive land.
The Little Traverse Bay Band of Odawa Indians Tribal Council unanimously passed a resolution pertaining to the Enbridge Line 5, designating the area surrounding the pipeline and partially approved tunnel as a “Traditional Cultural Property Site” that has significant history, culture and identity with the tribe.
It’s the latest development in a series of actions five northern Michigan tribal nations have taken in opposition to the controversial Canadian oil pipeline and tunnel that notably crosses through the Straits of Mackinac.
Both the land and the waters around the Straits have long been considered sacred in Anishinaabe culture.
“Nanabozho was born up there, the Sturgeon Clan used to bury their people in the waters out there, we’ve got villages on both sides of the districts, and we found a stone circle with sonar,” said Tribal Council member Fred Harrington.
Harrington said the initial plan was to stop Enbridge from building the tunnel in the first place, but when that failed he said the resolution was something council members felt that they should do anyways.
The resolution passed Jan. 14 and was signed Jan. 22 by Tribal Chairwoman Regina Gasco-Bentley.
“Unfortunately, my belief is if they build that tunnel — they build a state of the art tunnel and it has all the bells and whistles for stopping leaks and everything — they still have pipeline across every single stream and swamp in the state of Michigan that is obsolete,” Harrington said. “They’re going to have a leak somewhere, and they’re not going to care.”
Tribal nations in Michigan point out that any oil spill along the length of Enbridge’s pipeline could threaten to harm their rights to hunt and fish in the area as well as the Great Lakes as a whole. Those same rights are guaranteed under the 1836 Treaty of Washington.
Enbridge spokesperson Ryan Duffy issued a statement in response to the resolution, saying the company is committed to protecting cultural and archaeologically significant features in the Straits as it moves forward on the Great Lakes Tunnel Project.
“Our desire is to work with area tribal communities and their tribal Historic Preservation Offices to identify sensitive cultural sites and artifacts and together plan for their protection,” Duffy said in an email. “We are committed to forthright and sincere engagement with tribes on the Great Lakes Tunnel Project. We aim to develop mutual understanding through open, timely, two-way communication.”
Enbridge received conditional approval on Friday from the Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes and Energy on a multibillion dollar plan for the underground pipeline.
That approval was contingent on Enbridge conducting its own cultural resource surveys — expertise disputed by University Michigan archaeologist John O’Shea who claimed an Enbridge subcontractor intentionally ignored prehistoric artifacts in the Straits of Mackinac in the companies’ own archeological survey data.
Whitney Gravelle, in-house counsel for the Bay Mills Indian Community, said the tribes have lost trust with Enbridge because of history like that.
“Can we really trust them to do what is right for the cultural landscape in the Straits of Mackinac?” she said.
Gravelle said the resolution from the LTBB reaffirms the Bay Mills tribe’s position: The Straits are a cultural resource in and of itself.
“Based on our creation story, our way of life, our oral histories are directly tied to the Straits. To put it more simply, it is like our Garden of Eden,” Gravelle said. “Why would you run a tunnel and pipeline through our Garden of Eden?”
Harrington said he’s optimistic with changes in leadership both at Enbridge and in Washington, thinking it might be a point where their voices are finally being heard.
The next step is federal designation as a Traditional Cultural Landscape under the National Register of Historic Places, a process that takes more stringent surveying and equipment. By definition, a traditional cultural landscape is any place in which a relationship, past or present, exists with Indigenous people whose cultural practices, beliefs, or identity connects them to that place.
“President Biden stopped the (Keystone) XL pipeline from going through the Sioux Reservation,” Harrington said. “You know, we may be too late, I don’t know if we are or not ... they haven’t built a tunnel yet.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.