TRAVERSE CITY — For tribal commercial fishers suffering economic losses from COVID-19, help is nowhere in sight.
The pandemic has devastated the wholesale fish market, drying up demand from restaurants along with export opportunities. So far, the federal answer has been $300 million in relief money for “fisheries participants”, set aside from the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security (CARES) act.
But many tribal commercial fishers in Michigan won’t qualify for that money because of data reporting requirements. Those who do qualify are waiting for it. And tribal leaders in Michigan say the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, which is responsible for administering the funds, has not yet formally communicated with them on next steps.
We fall through the cracks
Cindi and Ed John have seen a few things in the 31 years that they’ve caught and sold fish together.
Both citizens of the Grand Traverse Band of Ottawa and Chippewa Indians, they’ve lived through racist vitriol from people who don’t understand their treaty rights to fish. They’ve had to adjust their business, aptly named the ‘Treaty Fish Co’, through ecological change and a crash in Lake Michigan’s whitefish population. They’ve had to ignore the shockingly aggressive flock of seagulls that circle the Art Duhamel marina in Peshawbestown, yelling and congregating on the roof of the tribe’s processing facility.
But they’ve never had to sell fish while wearing a surgical mask.
Cindi John speaks animatedly to customers from a safe distance, her gloved hands swishing against her plastic apron. Her daughter, also in gloves and a mask, emerges from the Johns’ processing stall with bagged orders for curbside pickup.
“Good to see you!” calls John, as the customers retreat to their vehicle. “I’ll call you when we get walleye, which will be in May.”
COVID-19 has shuttered restaurants and tanked wholesale prices for fish. Fortunately for the Johns, they moved away from wholesale markets years ago, building up a crowd of customers who buy from them directly.
The farmers’ market where they usually sell is closed down, but customers still show up at their processing stall for curbside service. They call ahead or place orders on social media. John said she’s never been so active on Facebook.
“Wonderful, wonderful people are communicating with us on there, and it just touches my heart the support that we get,” she said. “I just wanna thank everybody, thank you so much.”
The Treaty Fish Co has found a new way to operate. But even though the Johns are able to sustain themselves now, they’ve taken a financial hit. And they likely don’t qualify for the federal COVID-19 relief funding that’s supposed to go to commercial fishers.
“I think we fall through the cracks,” John said.
To be eligible for relief funds, commercial fishers must show a loss of at least 35 percent compared to the past 5 years, which means they have to have financial records for the past 5 years.
Tribal commercial fishing operations aren’t subject to state or federal taxes, which means many (like the Treaty Fish Co) don’t keep detailed records the same way state-licensed fishers do.
“I think that those monies are really aimed at the big fisheries in Alaska and on the East Coast, and we’re just mom and pop,” John said. “They want tax papers. Maybe in those other areas they have some way of documenting that, but we work on a cash basis.”
COVID-19 is worse for tribal fishers who depend on selling to wholesalers. Jacques LeBlanc Jr. is a third-generation commercial fisherman and a citizen of the Bay Mills Indian Community. He’d normally be fishing for smelt this time of year.
“The weather’s beautiful,” he said. “The fish are there to be caught. And we can’t go do it because we have no place to sell them.”
LeBlanc doesn’t know many tribal fishers who keep detailed financial records.
“Most fishermen just go catch fish, they drop it off at a wholesaler, and they pick up a check on Friday or whatever,” LeBlanc said.
He said most won’t reap any benefit from CARES act relief funding. And those who could benefit are waiting for instructions to access it.
Not communicating
Bay Mills tribal chairman Bryan Newland said he’s frustrated by the lack of communication from NOAA Fisheries, which is responsible for distributing the $300 million in commercial fishing relief.
“They haven’t even hinted to Indian country that they have a plan to get this money to fishers who need it,” he said. “It has been a month, and other federal agencies have sent out their CARES Act funding already. Tribal fishers can’t wait for NOAA to get around to it.”
Communication to tribes in Michigan has been particularly lackluster, according to chairman Aaron Payment of the Sault Ste. Marie Tribe of Chippewa Indians.
In a letter dated April 23, Payment wrote to Rep. Jack Bergman with “serious concerns” about NOAA Fisheries’ relative silence toward tribes in the state. He copied White House Tribal Liaison Tyler Fish on the letter, along with Sens. Debbie Stabenow and Gary Peters. Payment had learned NOAA already contacted tribes in the Pacific northwest, asking them for data on impacts to their commercial fishers.
“In contrast, NOAA has had virtually no contact with Michigan tribes,” he wrote. “It has not requested any data, and has instead instructed tribes to provide generic feedback regarding anticipated impacts to their fisheries — the same instruction provided to the general public on NOAA’s website.”
A tribal official in the Pacific northwest, who asked not to be named, confirmed that NOAA West Coast started communicating with tribes there at the end of March.
“The region sent out a request for data, but did not initially state the purpose of the data request, only to later clarify that it would be for general informational purposes and to help NOAA communicate with Congress regarding impacts to fisheries from the pandemic,” they said in an email to the Record-Eagle. “Later, regional staff communications confirmed that the data request may help inform the determination of an allocation process for CARES Act funding.”
The official noted that submitting data in general is concerning for tribes, especially when they’re not clear on the reason.
“They are concerned about not only how it will be used but also don’t want anyone to attach a dollar figure to their treaty right,” they said. “Not knowing how the data will drive any formula, tribes don’t want to provide too much information.”
According to emails shared by Payment, NOAA’s official position is that it doesn’t have guidance from headquarters on getting the money out.
The agency would not comment on regional inconsistencies in communication. Instead, a spokesperson directed the Record-Eagle to a website with some general information about CARES act funding to fishery participants.
Payment doesn’t think the inconsistencies are intentional.
“It’s conceivable that centrally, NOAA doesn’t have any guidance,” he said, “but in the region of the Northwest they’ve already worked with tribes, and they know how this works.”
But he still said it’s “inexcusable” that NOAA has not formally communicated with tribes in Michigan yet.
“It is my responsibility as Chairperson to advocate strongly for our fishers,” he wrote in his letter. “Many have mortgages or bank loans for their equipment. Without federal relief, I fear some may never recover. I beg for your assistance.”
