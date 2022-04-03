TRAVERSE CITY — In the 1970s, Anishinaabek around the Great Lakes faced threats and assault by white fishermen.
The violent racism centered around tribal fishers’ use of gill nets, despite the fact the nets had been used by Anishinaabek since long before the settlement of European colonizers. The nets had been declared illegal by the state of Michigan.
Harassment toward Native Americans spiked through the 1980s, when non-Natives publicly protested against Indigenous fishing rights throughout the Great Lakes region including in neighboring states — Wisconsin, and Minnesota.
A 1979 federal court ruling reaffirmed Anishinaabek rights to fish in the Great Lakes; which means tribal citizens aren’t governed by the same state regulations as non-Native anglers.
In the decades since that ruling, state and federally recognized tribes have co-managed fish and wildlife with state and federal agencies. But that violent history left a legacy through an anti-treaty sentiment that still lingers with some fishermen in the Great Lakes Basin.
Citizens from sovereign nations in Michigan have shared their stories of confrontation and or harassment that they contend make it harder to practice their rights.
Hank Bailey, an elder of the Grand Traverse Band of Ottawa and Chippewa Indians, said harassment has disrupted the generational ability to maintain a relationship with the waters and land.
Baile grew up in a family of proud hunters and fishermen.
“They took pride in their ability to be able to feed our family from what they caught,” Bailey said.
And the fishing has changed a lot over the years in his community — there are not a lot of commercial fishermen left, and not as many citizens who fish overall, Bailey said.
Until a 1985 Consent Decree, it was illegal for tribal citizens to set gill nets, but Bailey stated that it remained dangerous for Anishinaabek fishermen to practice gill net fishing even after the Decree.
Though the 1985 arrangement between the sovereign nations, the State of Michigan and the federal government negotiated to share the fisheries of the Great Lakes, Bailey stated “People were shot at, threatened.”
He served as a fish and wildlife technician with the GTB Natural Resources Department, and was a part of the negotiations for the 2007 Inland Consent Decree, from the perspective of two sides.
Bailey was there as an Odawa citizen of GTB, who had to witness the loss of some of his treaty rights, but also that of a steward for the lands, and waters.
After the 15 year term expired, a second decree was negotiated in 2000. It expired in 2020, but has been extended by the court while the parties negotiate a new agreement, according to NRD officials at GTB, LTBB and LRBOI.
Much of the overt violence has died down, but harassment in other forms lingers, Bailey added.
Bailey said he has been met with confrontational interactions while fishing out on Lake Michigan — something he is tired of going through while practicing his rights.
According to the Great Lakes Indian Fish & Wildlife Commission (GLIFWC) records, in recent years there have been signs of a resurgence of violence toward Native American anglers.
Records found online include 47 “off-reservation serious incidents” reported in three states from 2004-2020.
The 2020 incidents in Michigan include tribal citizens having their tires slashed while fishing, “firearms discharged,” near spearfishing — a monitor “estimated 20-30 yards away,” according to records.
Director for the Little Traverse Bay Band of Odawa Indians’ Natural Resources Department, Doug Craven said though serious incidents aren’t as prevalent as 30 years ago, there still is a prominent “toxic culture toward Native Americans exercising their fishing rights.”
As a citizen of LTBB, Craven and his sons traditionally spearfish for walleye in the spring.
He said they have had incidents in the past of confrontation through intimidation by non-Native people while fishing.
Craven’s department handles harvest licenses for LTBB citizens, and as part of the license renewal process, people are asked to report negative interactions they’ve had.
He told the Record Eagle in the past few years there have been incidents of negative reactions with state agencies and non-Native bystanders.
Craven said there have been Issues with the Michigan State Police and the Michigan Department of Natural Resources whose officers were not properly versed in the rules and regulations with LTBB.
He explained that unfortunately, data at the local or state level is not common, because it is not tracked through a formal harassment log.
He noted that the GLIFWC report was not part of a formal collection.
GLIFWC has reported that there is an initiative to formally track harassment in the Great Lakes region with member tribes.
Acting Second Lt. for the MDNR’s Law Enforcement Division, Kevin Postma said his agency takes “harassment of tribal fishermen by non-tribal fishermen seriously.”
He said he is aware of incidents in recent years, and MDNR officers are expected to fully defuse any situation of harassment toward Anishinaabek practicing their rights.
“Michigan tribal members have the right to hunt, fish, and gather in their Ceded Territories, and attempts to interfere with that right are illegal,” Postma said.
He said MDNR conservation officers are trained and expected to be aware of the cultural significance of fishing for tribal communities.
Citizens often choose not to traditionally harvest using a spear or gill net, because they are more visible and risk being targeted, Craven said.
He said tribal citizens have expressed discomfort because of the indifference of park wardens and local law enforcement agencies when dealing incidents of harassment.
Craven said he has heard officers contribute to misperceptions by telling onlookers “oh, we can’t do anything about that,” and “that’s their right” when asked about tribal fishermen’s activities.
He said those statements give the general public the impression that Anishinaabek are getting special treatment for exploiting resources.
LTBB, along with the other CORA tribes, keep meticulous records of harvest, and have spent decades collecting data to study fish populations, Craven said.
And data doesn’t support claims that traditional fishing negatively impacts resources.
Most Anishinaabek people fish for subsistence, meaning the food is used for nourishment and goes back into the community, he said.
