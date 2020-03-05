Traverse City, MI (49684)

Today

Cloudy with scattered snow showers changing to light rain. High near 45F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 80%..

Tonight

Snow showers early will become steadier snow overnight. Low 28F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph, becoming N and increasing to 15 to 25 mph. Chance of snow 80%. About one inch of snow expected. Higher wind gusts possible.