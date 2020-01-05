BELLAIRE — Barring any delays, the trial of suspended Kalkaska Public Schools Superintendent Terry Starr will begin Tuesday.
Starr, the former principal at Cherryland Middle School in Elk Rapids, has maintained his innocence from the time of his arrest in April. He is charged with two felonies — one count of false report of a felony, one count of intentional false report of child abuse — and one misdemeanor count of falsely and maliciously accusing another of a crime. He pleaded not guilty to all charges and also rejected an offered plea bargain.
Jonathan Moothart, one of Starr’s attorneys, said they expect nothing to hold up the trial and are ready for the proceedings to get underway, starting with jury selection Tuesday.
“We are feeling good and confident about our position going into the trial,” Moothart said.
Antrim County Prosecutor James Rossiter declined to speak specifically about the Starr case, but he said he has prepared for the coming trial as he has for any trial.
“You do your preparation, you present your evidence, you conduct a trial, and then the jury speaks,” Rossiter said. “That’s how the system works.”
Rossiter also declined to comment on what witnesses he’ll be calling, but it is expected to be the same as those called in the probable cause hearing.
Jurors could hear from Michigan State Police Sgt. Stephen Porter, whose investigation claims Starr, in January 2018 when he was the principal at Cherryland, sent a batch of anonymous letters to several Elk Rapids Public Schools officials, including himself, accusing Elk Rapids High School Principal Mike Travis of actions that would constitute felony criminal sexual assault against a now-graduated student in 2013. The actual letters were printed, but the envelopes were addressed handwritten.
Travis as well as former Elk Rapids Superintendent Stephen Prissel could also testify.
MSP Lt. Mark Goff, a forensic analyst and handwriting expert, likely will take the stand for the prosecution and state that his examination of writing samples provided by Starr, Travis, Prissel and former Elk Rapids administrator Jim Standerfer gave him a “probable” conclusion that Starr wrote the letters. Goff, however, said previously he is not willing to testify to that beyond a reasonable doubt.
Erich Speckin, the handwriting expert for the defense, said his examination of Starr’s samples as compared to the envelopes eliminated Starr as the one who addressed the envelopes. He is set to testify Jan. 9.
Although Starr has spoken about the case in the past — calling it “a test of my faith” — he declined to comment so close to the trial. Starr has been out of work since late June when Kalkaska Board of Education trustees voted to suspend him without pay. Board President Rachael Birgy said in December the district will wait to see how the trial plays out before making a permanent decision on Starr’s employment. Starr has received a great deal of support from the community, including a GoFundMe account to cover court costs set up by the family of the former Elk Rapids High School student who was mentioned in the anonymous letters.
Craig Mosher, a family friend of the Starrs, said he and other supporters have been “praying for justice.”
“We hope that it’s cleared up that Terry had nothing to do with this and that he can get back to his life,” Mosher said.
“Terry has gotten more and more optimistic as this has all gone on. He knows he didn’t do these things and the truth will prevail.”
The trial is slated to begin at 8:30 a.m. Tuesday at the Antrim County Courthouse in Bellaire. Judge Thomas Power of the 13th Circuit Court will preside.
