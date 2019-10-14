TRAVERSE CITY — A long-sought tree ordinance is up for discussion on the same night Traverse City Commissioners will weigh an economic development contract.
Commissioners on Monday will discuss whether they want to pay TraverseConnect $50,000 a year for three years to recruit and retain businesses, industries and employees, meeting documents show — they would vote on an actual contract at a future meeting if they agree to pursue one.
The company would develop an economic development strategy for the region, take the lead in connecting partners, industry representatives and investors, market the city and region to potential businesses and more, according to a proposed scope of services.
TraverseConnect CEO Warren Call broached the possibility when presenting early findings of an economic study in August.
City Planner Russ Soyring will present a tree ordinance that’s been in the works over the last two years, meeting documents show. The draft ordinance ratchets up existing tree protections and adds new.
Change include tightening the cutoff behind a requirement to get a land use permit for clearing vegetation, to 4,000 square feet from 8,000, and requiring a permit for cutting more than 10 trees wider than six inches in diameter at breast height or more than two trees wider than 24 inches, the draft ordinance states. Clearing more than 20,000 square feet would require a site plan review, and various tree canopy minimums would be set for most of the city.
City Manager Marty Colburn also will discuss a policy he set allowing certain employees to bring their babies to work with them until they’re old enough to crawl — city Human Resources Specialist Christina Woods is bringing her baby to work, Colburn wrote in a memo to commissioners.
