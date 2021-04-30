TRAVERSE CITY — A public input session about the tree canopy in downtown Traverse City is planned for May 5 at 3:30 p.m.
The online forum will discuss a recent tree survey conducted by Davey Resource Group for the Traverse City Downtown Development Authority and provide an opportunity for feedback on the future desired tree canopy downtown, including plantings and tree replacement.
A similar online forum held for downtown stakeholders is set for May 4.
A link to the May 5 Zoom meeting is available at https://tinyurl.com/TCTreeForum. A link to a survey about the downtown tree canopy is available at https://bit.ly/TCTreeSurvey or at https://dda.downtowntc.com/.
