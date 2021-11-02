TRAVERSE CITY — Mitchell Treadwell can add one more spot in Traverse City government to his already busy schedule: city commission.
Treadwell won a two-year partial term on the commission Tuesday after voters picked him over Tim Pulliam, Merek Roman and write-in candidate Rick Buckhalter.
Unofficial results had Treadwell at 1,201 votes to 899 for Roman, 886 for Pulliam and 117 write-ins.
“I feel honored that the citizens of Traverse City have chosen me to be the next person on the city commission,” Treadwell said.
He’s looking forward to tackling big issues like the city’s housing crisis and its aging infrastructure, but figured the first thing on his plate could be minor budget approvals and sewer system maintenance, he said. So too is he looking forward to taking up a riparian buffer ordinance in the works at the planning commission.
Treadwell also serves on the city’s Parks and Recreation Commission, Zoning Board of Appeals and the Traverse City Housing Commission, as previously reported.
“I’m looking forward to the next two years of hopefully very productive city government fixing problems and making Traverse City the best city in northern Michigan,” he said.
Treadwell will take over from former Commissioner Roger Putman, who stepped down after two years over ongoing and mounting health concerns, as previously reported.
Roman said he believed he had a great campaign, including knocking on more than 1,000 doors. He believes the city will be well-served with Treadwell on the commission, and didn’t rule out a future run for city office.
Buckhalter and Pulliam couldn’t be reached by press time Tuesday.
Other city races were uncontested, with Richard Lewis, formerly a city commissioner and city manager, winning the mayoral spot. City Arts Commission member Mi Stanley, incumbent Commissioner Tim Werner and Mark Wilson, Grand Traverse Band of Ottawa and Chippewa Indians Tribal Council vice chairman, ran for and won three seats on the commission.
AUTHORITY APPROVED
City voters agreed Tuesday to set the city manager’s spending authority at 0.1 percent of the budgeted expenses of the general fund for a given year, by a 1,985-1,149 vote.
It was previously a flat $9,000, and the percentage voters approved amounts to $19,700 for the July 2021-through-June 2022 budget, as previously reported. City Manager Marty Colburn requested the change because the flat amount was too little for routine purchases, like bulk gasoline for city vehicles.
