MANCELONA — Murmurs of “indoctrination” could be heard inside.
And signs that read “Treat All Humans Equal” and “We Hold These Truths To Be Self-Evident” and “Being White Is All Right” lingered outside a recent meeting of the Mancelona School Board.
An assignment meant to address white privilege given to students at Mancelona High School lit a social media firestorm and set off an uproar in the small northern Michigan town of less than 1,400 people. Parents threatened to pull their children from the school. Students refused to do the assignment, calling it “embarrassing.” Residents levied accusations of reverse racism.
Outrage — especially when it comes to school curriculum — is nothing new. From banned books and sex education to LGBTQ rights and religion, nearly every school district in every state has confronted examples of communities getting roiled up about what is taught in the classroom.
When the divisiveness simmering underneath finally boils over, educators have to deal with the burns while knowing full well they must dip their hands right back in. Navigating the hot water they sometimes find themselves in has become a necessary skill for teachers and administrators.
Keven Cross retired in June 2019 after more than 30 years of teaching U.S. history to Suttons Bay eighth graders. The classroom itch came back quick, and the veteran educator began teaching history to high schoolers at the Suttons Bay virtual school.
Cross said earlier in his career the phrase “white privilege” wasn’t as prevalent in the American lexicon as it is today, and it was certainly not as prevalent in education. Race, however, that was a topic of daily conversation in his classroom.
Cross’ U.S. history curriculum spanned from the 1600s through the Reconstruction Era after the Civil War. Slavery was a theme throughout it all.
Conversations about race and differences and privilege happened organically in the classroom. Cross gave his students room to breathe, to discuss, to grow. He credited the teacher at Mancelona for having the courage to address the topic of white privilege. Such conversations only help in the long run, even if they sow discontent initially.
Students can examine their own blindspots, blindspots everyone has, Cross said.
“The home is certainly an important place for those conversations to take place, but the classroom is too,” Cross said. “But it’s a challenge for a teacher to do that because you have to walk that middle with delicacy.”
But when race comes up in the classroom in a way that isn’t simply talking about the Underground Railroad of Martin Luther King’s “I Have A Dream” speech, Cross said people get defensive. The friction comes from one group of people feeling like another group of people is getting something they’re not.
“That’s what it fundamentally boils down to. ‘You’re getting this, and that’s taking something away from me,’” Cross said. “That’s what you’re seeing in Mancelona. That’s exactly what implicit bias is.”
Mancelona is not the first area school to experience such a controversy in the past year.
Leland Superintendent Stephanie Long, who had just taken over the top administrator role at the school district, drew both ire and support after she wrote letters to students and their families following the May 2020 death of George Floyd at the hands of a Minneapolis police officer.
In the letter, Long wrote that Floyd’s death “forced us to question and examine our beliefs, implicit biases, and intentional or unintentional roles in perpetuating white privilege.” The letters were emailed July 1, Long’s first day on the job.
Some found the letter insulting. Others called for Long to be fired. Just as many supported the superintendent.
Long declined to comment last week, but she previously said she did not regret publishing the letter and that she stood behind her message to help children “navigate difficult questions.”
Facilitating those discussions and then maneuvering through undertones of racism to find a clear understanding of privilege is exactly what Diane Emling tasked her students with in her introductory sociology class at Northwestern Michigan College.
Emling, the retired professor and author of “Institutional Racism and Restorative Justice: Oppression and Privilege in America,” spent weeks laying the foundation and providing her students with a breadth of material and resources as they prepared and wrote their paper examining privilege.
The concept is difficult for people to come to terms with, Emling said. She said many view privilege as an accusation or feel some guilt that they are personally taking unfair advantage of somebody. The point of Emling’s class is that everything, including privilege, is a product of social institutions beyond an individual’s control.
“It’s not that you’re a bad person or a racist. You couldn’t give those privileges away if you tried,” she said.
Although not as intensive as her assignment, Emling said the worksheet the Mancelona teacher handed out needed to be prefaced with a similar foundation.
“If you just plunk down an assignment like this without having done an awful lot to build on it and explain it, students would have a really hard time to know what to do with it,” Emling said, adding that she did not know what preparatory work the teacher had done.
That careful preparation is a necessity, although it is not guaranteed to stave off conflict or controversy.
Elizabeth Moje, the dean of the School of Education at the University of Michigan, said education —of all the professions — is the one in which people need to be well versed and aware of social issues surrounding race, ethnicity, gender, sexual orientation and background. And it cannot be just teachers, Moje said. Education leaders, policymakers and researchers need a deep understanding of those topics.
“Just as we don’t learn to read or do math in a few lessons, we need a lot of time to unpack the complexities of race and difference and justice and equity,” Moje said. “It takes skill and teaching.”
A clear message to the students, their parents and the community is also a necessity when tackling social issues.
Ellen Fred, who helped form Northwest Michigan United for Racial Equity, believes there was a misunderstanding about the intent of the Mancelona assignment.
Teaching children about the “additional burden” of being a person of color and the difficulties faced after emancipation through laws enacted to make it more difficult for African Americans and other people of color to own land or vote or access quality healthcare and education is not racism, Fred said. It is education. It is the heart of what school is about.
“This history exists. This oppression exists. It happened. It continues to happen. It’s not indoctrination to point that out,” she said. “What is indoctrination is to cover up the history of this country and to lie to our children about what actually occurred.”
Mancelona School Board President Burt Thompson and Superintendent Jeff DiRosa said there was no racist intent behind the assignment, which was part of the Black History Month curriculum within the district. Mancelona educators will continue to teach and address similar topics such as white privilege and implicit bias, but it is unlikely the controversial assignment will be used in the future.
“Unfortunately, there’s two sides on this, but I wish there wasn’t,” DiRosa said. “Our side — which isn’t a side — what we were trying to do was use it as an educational piece for critical thinking for students. I wish it would have come across differently.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.