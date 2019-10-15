TRAVERSE CITY — Economic development for Grand Traverse County could have a lead organization to help existing businesses and attract new ones.
But first, TraverseConnect — an existing business-boosting organization angling to fill the role — is looking for public sector buy-in. Organization CEO Warren Call told Traverse City Commissioners Monday that he’s looking for $50,000 from the city for three years, and he’s asking Garfield Township and Grand Traverse County for funding as well.
Call said $200,000 total in public cash, plus $800,000 more from private sector contributions, would pay for an economic development organization focused on growing the region’s working-age population.
“The key goal here ... is to have TraverseConnect be constituted as the regional economic development organization for the Grand Traverse area with the central goal of providing and retaining family-sustaining careers,” he said.
The organization would do that in several ways, from serving as the regional economic strategy leader to being the contact for all business expansion efforts, to asking existing employers what’s holding them back, Call said. It would take a secondary role on other issues like supporting those who support start-ups, and helping regional partners on child care and housing issues.
City Manager Marty Colburn said it’s needed, as current and past efforts have been scattershot, not well organized and not very productive.
Mayor Jim Carruthers was among those to ask how the organization would gauge its progress. He also wanted to know if its efforts will be different from past attempts, or if they’re similar to those that died out when a past organization folded.
Call said the services are different and haven’t been provided for the last several years. There’s also a proposed set of metrics on short-term goals like business visits, jobs retained and attracted, and investment garnered. Then, the organization will track how many working-age people came to the area, and how much of the workforce is in professional, science or technical careers as a longer-term metric.
Commissioner Tim Werner said he’s skeptical of the city chipping in but he didn’t rule out being convinced. He balked at the organization’s proposed secondary aspect of supporting child care and housing solutions. Housing in particular seems a critical variable in attracting new businesses and employees, he said.
Call responded that TraverseConnect already is advocating for laws, policy changes and a new cabinet level position to meet the needs of rural communities and give them more tools to address housing and child care shortages.
City leaders have to ask themselves who, if not TraverseConnect, will be providing the kind of services being offered, Commissioner Amy Shamroe said. She wanted more details, but the needed partners won’t magically convene around a table without someone taking point.
“That’s got to be led by somebody, and if not them, then the conversation needs to be who is it, what does it look like,” she said.
Commissioner Brian McGillivary agreed there are no alternatives.
But he joined in with Carruthers in questioning a candidate survey TraverseConnect’s political action committee sent asking, among other things, if candidates would support giving money to TraverseConnect for economic development. The survey states the PAC will consider the policy candidates support in deciding whether to donate to their campaigns.
“Honestly, I read that, it sounds like a quid pro quo,” McGillivary said. “I don’t know if that was your intention but that’s the way it comes across, and I’m just saying it’s not a good look.”
Call said the PAC has priorities with economic development and DDA projects, and wasn’t focused solely on its interests in the questionnaire. The PAC is just one tool available to TraverseConnect and not using it would be akin to the city not using Downtown Development Authority or Tax Increment Financing funding, he argued. The PAC has its own separate funding and leadership, he said — Call is its treasurer, he told commissioners.
Carruthers took it farther, suggesting candidates whose campaigns the PAC funded would be a sure vote for the contract if it comes before them after the election — Call objected and said that is a “stretch,” as did Commissioner Richard Lewis.
Colburn said a contract could be up for vote as soon as Nov. 4 — the day before the election.
McGillivary said the PAC money bugs him but acknowledged it’s legal. He’s in favor of supporting an organization focused on growing and bringing new businesses that aren’t primarily based on tourism, he said.
McGillivary said he wants to see other regional partners chipping in.
Call suggested the city take the lead.
“I think that rather than waiting to see where else everyone comes in, I encourage you to consider leading that effort, not joining it later,” he said.
