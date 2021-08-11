TRAVERSE CITY — The Traverse Symphony Orchestra announced a $100,000 sponsorship gift from Sherry Milliken Reum and family to develop a new summer series of public orchestra concerts.
The gift, called “transformative” by TSO Executive Director Dr. Kedrik Merwin, enables the symphony to schedule year-round performances and engage a larger audience, he said in a TSO statement.
The series will be called the Sherry Milliken Reum & Family Summer Series.
Reum’s mother, Elnora Milliken, founded the Traverse Symphony in 1952, and since then, TSO grew from a small group of volunteer musicians to a professional orchestra of 60 contracted members.
Reum, in a TSO statement, commented on her mother’s legacy.
“Beginning with my beloved late mother Elnora, the Milliken name has been synonymous with the arts in Traverse City and more broadly in Michigan. On behalf of my entire family, I’m honored and excited to help elevate the incredible work of the TSO to new heights and hope to help use this summer series to introduce them to an even wider array of people.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.