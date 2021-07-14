TRAVERSE CITY — Yet another year, cars filled up the roads of downtown Traverse City in search of parking for the National Cherry Festival.
Many may have ended up in the parking lot of Northern Lakes Community Mental Health off Hall Street, paying for parking and donating to Traverse House Clubhouse along with it. The $15 parking charge goes directly into the nonprofit’s fundraising account, which is spent on things like scholarships and social recreation activities.
Traverse House is a program for adults with mental illnesses that works on things like recovery goals, employment and furthering education. Its director, Hannah Driver, said the organization is for its members and run by its members.
“Really the bottom line is about creating relationships, building confidence and creating purpose so that people are able to spend their time productively together,” Driver said.
Driver said the last time it hosted the fundraiser at Cherry Fest in 2019, the group raised $14,000. They had raised $4,000 as of Wednesday despite the absence of large concerts, an air show, and moving events out of downtown.
Since the 2019 Cherry Festival, Traverse House has been able to attend the Clubhouse International World Seminar in Norway and be a presenter. On top of that it has spent $2,000 in educational scholarships, $1,000 toward housing support and $700 in employment support. Housing support funds things like first month’s rent and moving costs.
“It doesn’t go toward any of our operating costs, it goes directly to support the members who attend the program,” Driver said.
