TRAVERSE CITY — A Blair Township crash left a Traverse City woman dead and two teens injured — one in critical condition.
The crash occurred Friday just before 8:40 p.m. at the intersection of U.S. 31 South and Stepke Court in Blair Township, according to a Facebook post from the Grand Traverse County Sheriff’s Office.
Physical evidence and witness statements suggest that an eastbound vehicle, driven by a 56-year-old Traverse City woman, crossed the centerline into the westbound lanes of traffic, the post stated. A westbound vehicle driven by an 18-year-old Grawn man was unable to avoid colliding with the Traverse City woman’s vehicle, the post stated.
The Traverse City woman was pronounced dead at the scene, the post stated.
The Grawn man was seriously injured and transported to Munson Medical Center where he is in critical condition, according to the post. The Grawn man’s passenger — an 18-year-old Interlochen man — suffered minor injuries, the post stated.
Deputies believe the Traverse City woman was the subject of a report to Central Dispatch about three minutes prior to the crash, according to the post. A caller told Central Dispatch that there was a vehicle “driving dangerously” on U.S. 31 South near Chums Corners and that the vehicle did not have its headlights on, the post stated.
Sheriff’s deputies and Blair Township Fire and EMS responded to the scene. The crash remains under investigation.
