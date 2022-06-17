TRAVERSE CITY — When Traverse City singer-songwriter May Erlewine opens for Sheryl Crow on the Bayside Music Stage for the National Cherry Festival on July 2, she’ll do so while celebrating yet another chart-topping studio album.
The much-beloved “Michigan songbird” has regularly topped the Local Spins Hot Top 5 Chart for Grand Rapids radio station WYCE-FM over the years with new releases that have captivated radio programmers as well as listeners.
Still, the singer readily concedes that it never gets old.
So, she’s tickled that her latest album, “Tiny Beautiful Things,” shot straight to No. 1 on the Local Spins Hot Top 5 Chart for May, representing the local or regional release receiving the most radio airplay at WYCE (88.1 FM).
It’s the seventh time she’s snagged No. 1 on the Hot Top 5 since November 2017.
“It’s always such a beautiful thing to know people are connecting with new releases,” she told Local Spins.
“It means so much to finally get these songs out there and it means even more that this music is touching people.”
With tracks such as “Easy,” “Lion Heart” and “Changing” – which combined have already racked up more than 100,000 listens on Spotify – the indie-folk collection titled after a book by Cheryl Strayed was co-produced by West Michigan engineer Joe Hettinga and features Theo Katzman of Ann Arbor’s Vulfpeck on electric guitar and backing vocals.
“This batch of songs is all about connection and how love is present through every bit of our lives,” Erlewine said.
“I hope it is useful to the hearts of the listener, as I know our hearts have been through so much to be here today.”
The new album is the follow-up to two 2020 releases, “A Simple Phrase” and “Anyway,” the latter recorded with The Woody Goss Band.
After touring the East Coast and playing an early June Colorado show with singer-songwriter Maia Sharp, Erlewine has returned to her home state to open for Sheryl Crow at the National Cherry Festival. Tickets, $45-$60, are available online at cherryfestival.org.
But that’s just part of a busy summer of concerts for Erlewine.
She plays Blissfest outside Harbor Springs on July 9, The Garden Theatre in Frankfort on July 27 and the Sonic Lunch concert series in Ann Arbor on Aug. 11.
Erlewine will also be part of the Americana Music Fest in Aurora, Ill., on Aug. 13.
It’s all part of an album and tour that she calls her “invitation to connect with the many ways love appears in our lives. If we look around us, it’s always there. I feel thankful to get to share these love stories through music and I hope they find a useful place in your heart.”
American Songwriter magazine called her new music “true to Erlewine’s compassion for struggle,” with “upbeat and reflective” qualities.
