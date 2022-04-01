TRAVERSE CITY — For singer J Hawkins and other members of Traverse City’s Stonehengz, it’s all about “the fun of what music can bring” with songs that “uplift and bring us together.”
The classic rock-fueled, six-piece outfit that started as a cover band recently released its full-length debut album of original songs, “Embrace the Rock,” recorded at Frontier Recording and featuring tracks inspired by everything from a father’s death to treatises on inspiration and hope.
Influenced by Bob Seger, The Rolling Stones, The Black Crowes and others, Hawkins describes the group’s approach as “that Midwest rock sound — a blue-collar, hardworking style” that jells during performances.
“The band enjoys playing with each other, we have fun on stage, jump around and perform, and I think that translates to what the audiences sees and feels about our band when they walk away,” he said.
“We rock as hard as we can and we work hard to get better every show, and I think that is appreciated.”
Formed a few years ago, the band — Hawkins, lead guitarist Mike Swogger, keyboardist Bill Policastro, drummer Sterling Hill, bassist Dale Dumbrille and singer Danielle Wininger — has quickly embraced the northern Michigan music scene, performing frequently these days in Traverse City and the surrounding region.
Stonehengz plays Union Street Station in Traverse City at 9 p.m. Friday (April 1) and Encore 201 on April 15. The band also is slated to perform at Trestle Park in Prudenville on June 16.
“The scene in Traverse City is insane. There are so many talented performers out there. It is truly inspiring and humbling at the same time,” Hawkins said, citing artists ranging from User-Friendly Killer Robot to Drew Hale and others. “Traverse City is truly a special place for original music, really amazing.”
Hawkins said songs on the debut album reflect the “wide and varied” influences of band members, with engineering by Frontier Recording’s Scott Zylstra and production by Jabo Bihlman. Songs range from the hard-driving, full-throttle rock of “New Day” and “Don’t Give Up” to piano-driven power ballads such as “Nowhere to Go.”
Stonehengz already is working on a follow-up album, with five songs written and plans for releasing the project in 2023.
“The band does have a very busy performance schedule this year in support of ‘Embrace the Rock,’ so balancing that with writing and studio time is a challenge,” Hawkins conceded, stressing that band members remain “focused on our mission and what we can control, and that is just staying true to what we are.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.