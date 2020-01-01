TRAVERSE CITY — Henry David Almeter isn't only Traverse City's first baby of 2020, he's also the first of the decade.
Henry was born healthy via cesarean section at 12:39 a.m. Wednesday, New Year's Day, at Munson Medical Center to parents Emily Tyrrell and Samuel Almeter, who are hospital employees. He weighed 7 pounds and 15 ounces, and measured 21 inches long.
Tyrrell said Henry was born 5 days after his due date on Boxing Day, Dec. 26. He opted to take his time and wait for the new year, she said, smiling down at him swaddled in her arms.
She said Henry wasn't expected to be a New Year's Day baby.
"We came in for an induction," Tyrrell said.
That was at 7 a.m. Tuesday, New Year's Eve.
"She labored for about 16 1/2 hours," Almeter said.
He said unborn Henry experienced some issues with medications given to his laboring mother, and her labor wasn't progressing without those medications.
"It kind of turned into a non-emergent emergency," Almeter said.
That's when the doctor opted for a C-section, but it wasn't as scary as one might think, Tyrrell said.
"It actually was a much better experience than I thought it would be," she said. "He's worth it."
Tyrrell has worked for three years as a post-acute care coordinator in the hospital's social work department. Almeter worked for the last 10 years as a registered nurse on Munson's medical surgical floor.
The couple met when Tyrrell previously worked as a nurse's assistant for 12 years on the medical surgical floor too, they said.
Henry and his mother are expected to go home from the hospital on Friday, after she's been observed for a few days following the surgical birth.
On Thursday, Henry's four siblings are expected to meet him for the first time at the hospital's maternity ward, plus visit their mother as she recuperates.
"They are very excited," Tyrrell said.
Henry will be meeting his sister Evelyn, 2, half-sisters Emala, 6, and Maddie, 9, as well as half-brother William, 10. The family lives in Lake Ann.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.