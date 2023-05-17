Saturday is the official start of National Safe Boating Week, which will run through May 26 in Traverse City.
The purpose of the week’s observance is to urge people to brush up on their safety skills to prepare for boating season, U.S. Coast Guard Auxiliary Flotilla Commander Richard Lavanture said.
Boating is a preferred recreational activity for nearly 100 million Americans, according to the Coast Guard, which notes: “Human error accounts for most boating accidents, and life jackets could prevent nearly 86 percent of boating fatalities.”
On Monday, Lavanture, with Chief of Staff James Frick and Division Capt. Randy Lawton from the Coast Guard Auxiliary, attended the Traverse City commissioners meeting to receive their National Safe Boating Week proclamation.
“Through basic boating safety procedures — carrying lifesaving emergency distress and communications equipment, wearing life jackets, attending safe boating courses, participating in free boat safety checks, and staying sober when navigating — we can help ensure boaters on America’s coastal, inland, and offshore waters stay safe throughout the season,” the proclamation states.
Lavanture also offered these tips from the National Safe Boating Council:
• Take a boating safety course. Gain valuable knowledge and on-water experience in a boating safety course with many options for novice to experienced boaters.
• Check equipment. Schedule a free vessel safety check with local U.S. Coast Guard Auxiliary or U.S. Power Squadrons to make sure all essential equipment is present, working and in good condition.
• Make a float plan. Always let someone on shore know the trip itinerary, including operator and passenger information, boat type and registration, and communication equipment on board.
• Wear a life jacket. Make sure everyone wears a life jacket — every time. A stowed life jacket is no use in an emergency.
• Use an engine cut-off device — it’s the law. An engine cut-off device, or engine cut-off switch, is a proven safety device to stop the boat’s engine should the operator unexpectedly fall overboard.
• Watch the weather. Always check the forecast before departing on the water and frequently during the excursion.
• Know what’s going on around you at all times. Nearly a quarter of all reported boating accidents in 2021 were caused by operator inattention or improper lookout.
• Know where you’re going and travel at safe speeds. Be familiar with the area, local boating speed zones and always travel at a safe speed.
• Never boat under the influence. A BUI is involved in one-third of all recreational boating fatalities. Always designate a sober skipper.
• Keep in touch. Have more than one communication device that works when wet. VHF radios, emergency locator beacons, satellite phones, and cell phones can all be important devices in an emergency.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.