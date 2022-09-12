TRAVERSE CITY — Names are carved on the bricks of the winding path at the Traverse City 9/11 Memorial Park, where a ragged steel beam from the World Trade Center’s North Tower the points to the sky.
Nearly 3,000 died on Sept. 11, 2001, in the terrorist attacks on the twin towers in New York, at the Pentagon outside Washington, D.C., and Shanksville, Pa., where a third plane was brought down after crew members and passengers tried to storm the cockpit.
At 8 a.m. Sunday about 80 people gathered under an overcast sky in Traverse City at the 9/11 Memorial Park, behind the Grand Traverse Metro Fire Department Administration Building, 897 Parsons Road, to honor the heroism and sacrifices made on that day 21 years ago.
“As you walked down here this morning, we have the names of the 343 firefighters who lost their lives on 9/11 in the brickway and of our Traverse City native, Brock J. Safronoff, who was in the tower the day that it came down,” Traverse City Fire Chief Pat Parker told the gathering.
Sunday’s memorial began with a flag ceremony by the Metro Fire Department Honor Guard with Scouts BSA, accompanied by bagpiper Ernie Able, followed by the Pledge of Allegiance. West Middle School choir director Emerick Dee sang the Star-Spangled Banner, a cappella, the melodic sound of his voice filling the glade, followed by the opening prayer by Metro Chaplain Jude Younker.
At 8:46 a.m., Parker called for silence to mark the moment when the terrorist attacks began as Flight 11 crashed into the North Tower of the World Trade Center 21 years ago.
On every Sept. 11 anniversary after the attacks, people who remember that day often recall where they were and what they were doing when that first plane hit the North Tower.
U.S. Coast Guard Air Station Commanding Officer Andy Schanno of Traverse City, who delivered the keynote address, said, “I was a young 28-year-old Army captain headed to an Army maintenance course.”
Many Americans were watching TV that morning after the first plane struck the North Tower and they saw the second plane hit the South Tower at 9:03 a.m. Schanno was among the viewers. “As a soldier, I saw that as an intended attack. ... It just didn’t make sense.”
In addition to the 343 firefighters who lost their lives that day, 71 police and law enforcement officers died, he noted.
But the number that often gets missed, Schanno added, is the estimated 14,000 to 19,000 people who were in the towers that day. “Over 400 first responders gave their lives that day, not as victims but as fighters, sacrificing everything they had to save as many people as they could.
“And they helped save, literally, thousands. That demonstration of selflessness and bravery astounded our country at that time … It inspired millions to do more in their own lives.”
Schanno said, throughout his career, he’s had many opportunities to study terrorism and the strategy it’s based on.
In an act of terror, it doesn’t necessarily matter how many are killed, as long as it disrupts the security and stability of the targeted people and invokes division and change and weakness in that targeted society, he told the gathering.
“Another important fact is that one of the goals and objects of these fundamentalist leaders, like the leaders in al-Qaida and Isis, is not short-term or tactical, it’s strategic and generational.”
“So, in one sobering thought, I would ask you to ask yourself: Is this still the same country we’re in now as it was on Sept. 10? Are we as strong? Are we as unified?”
Schanno said he can best remember and honor those 9/11 first responders and their sacrifice by trying to live his life by their example.
“They ran into those towers to help and to rescue,” he pointed out. “They didn’t care about their survivor’s race or gender or sexual preference or whether they watched CNN or whether they watched Fox News.”
The 9/11 first responders only saw human beings who needed help, Schanno said.
“So, for me, I can best honor those heroes of Sept. 11 by remembering that, though never perfect, we are privileged to still live in the strongest, most stable, free society in the world. And to preserve that for myself and my children, I need to seek out common grounds with those around me, focusing on what we share in common as brothers, as sisters, as parents, and friends, … instead of what divides us.”
Schanno reminded his listeners, “Those adversaries are still there, seeking ways to tear us down.
“Only through unity and respect for each other as human beings and Americans — as we were taught by those first responders on Sept. 11 and the sacrifice they made — will we be able to keep those wolves at bay.”
