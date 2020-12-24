TRAVERSE CITY — Eloise Chick, Luella Miezio and Elise Vann are rooting for a white Christmas.
The trio of youngsters and several of their friends took advantage of the mild winter weather Wednesday and descended upon the playground at the Grand Traverse County Civic Center. The once snow-covered grounds at the Civic Center were nearly bare of the white stuff, and any left was either reduced to slush or turning a fine shade of “old snow gray.”
Vann hopes the mud-splotched and dirty snow on the ground Wednesday is replaced by a fresh coat before Friday.
“You get to wake up and see cotton candy snow outside,” Vann said, adding she’d prefer some nice “packing snow” to build snowmen and launch snowballs.
Vann is likely to get her wish, because the warmer temps were just a brief respite before the mercury dropped again.
A cold front that caused blizzards as it moved across the Dakotas on Wednesday was expected to reach northern Michigan by early Thursday morning, bringing with it 4-6 inches of snow on Christmas Eve and another inch or two on Christmas Day, according to Faith Fredrickson, meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Gaylord.
The pending snowfall has Miezio dreaming of days spent skiing, snowboarding and sledding with her friends. She has it on good authority Santa has a new pair of skis wrapped up with her name on it just awaiting delivery in his sleigh.
Snow on Christmas would be the icing on the cake.
“I just like the way it feels with snow on Christmas,” Miezio said. “You’re inside and all warm with hot chocolate while it’s so cold outside. You just feel so thankful to be inside.”
Snow on Christmas isn’t something Chick is used to, having lived in Texas until moving to northern Michigan in March. Chick’s hometown of Austin has never recorded more than trace amounts of snow on Christmas Day.
“I like the feeling of a white Christmas,” Chick said. “It would be special to me.”
What the National Weather Service defines as a “white Christmas” might be different from how others see it. An NWS white Christmas occurs when there is an inch or more of snow on the ground Christmas morning — which means it does not need to snow on Christmas or even Christmas Eve for it to be considered a white Christmas.
Since recorded measurements began in 1896, Traverse City experienced a white Christmas 96 times, but the area averages less than an inch of snowfall on Dec. 25. Fifty Christmases have come and gone with no snowfall at all, and another 35 have had less than an inch or mere trace amounts of snow. The most snow to fall on Christmas was 7.4 inches in 1995.
Traverse City hasn’t even seen that much snow yet this year, sitting just below the 1995 Christmas Day record with 7 inches.
Traverse City usually averages about 26 inches of snow by this time, but Fredrickson said there have not been any major storm systems to come through the area to kick up lake effect snow or dump several inches on the area.
Snow is expected to begin accumulating Thursday morning into the afternoon and build up to about 2 inches before another 3 to 4 inches falls Thursday night. The cold front will bring with it gusty winds between 10 to 20 mph and as high as 30 mph. Winds and snow continue on Christmas, likely resulting in another 2 inches.
“Once that cold front goes through, we’re going to see that cold air go over the warm lake, and that’s usually a pretty good setup for lake effect snow,” Fredrickson said. “Traverse City has a pretty good chance of seeing a white Christmas this year.”
The high winds and snow could create whiteout conditions for drivers, which means Santa Claus might need an assist from Rudy the Reliable and his bright, red nose. Fredrickson said visibility might dip pretty low if Kris Kringle and his merry band of flying reindeer hit the lake effect snow bands during their travels.
“He’s going to need Rudolph to light the way,” she said.
Although Santa can count on Rudolph in the air, drivers on the ground do not have that luxury. They will have to rely on plow drivers to clear the way for their Christmas travels.
Grand Traverse County Road Commission Superintendent Jay Saksewski said they want to give their crew the chance to be home with their families on Christmas, but his fleet of Mr. and Mrs. Plows are on call 24 hours a day.
“Regardless of holidays or not, Mother Nature doesn’t take a day off — and neither do we,” Saksewski said. “If conditions change out in Old Mission or it’s snowing an inch an hour in Acme, it’s important to have someone out there to put eyes on it.”
The Road Commission is responsible for nearly 1,200 miles of road, and Saksewski said a one-day snowstorm still means days of cleanup of intersections, local roads and subdivisions.
When the call goes at 3 a.m., Saksewski said his drivers are ready by 5 a.m.
“Folks come in, and they do the work,” he said. “When we do a deployment and have a full call, our drivers are ready to put in the hours. It’s not uncommon to have a 10- or a 12-hour day.”
The weekend looks to be free of snow, and temperatures are expected to hover at or below freezing. Snow showers could return Monday.
