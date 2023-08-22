TRAVERSE CITY — Traverse City is ready to start putting shovel to earth on a new Senior Center — even if some questions remain as to how it’ll finish the project.
Traverse City Commissioners on Monday unanimously voted in favor of a contract that will see work starting on the long-awaited endeavor by this fall. It was a decision that brought applause from the public attendees gathered in the Governmental Center’s Commission Chambers.
“This is a key milestone to making this project a reality,” said interim City Manager Nate Geinzer.
Advocates and local government officials have been working on replacing the current facility, at East Front and Barlow streets, for more than two decades. The contract will employ Hallmark Construction at a cost of $6,853,590 for the building and Elmer’s Crane and Dozer at a cost of $1,895,685 for site work.
The new building, run by Grand Traverse County but owned by the city, will include a covered entryway, a metal roof with green roof sections, geothermal heating and cooling and a snowmelt system, as previously reported.
Traverse City has about $8,095,113 of the cost accounted for, and officials say they’re confident they can bridge the remaining $1,940,385 gap.
So far, they’ve got a total of $7 million in state grants, $500,000 in city American Rescue Plan Act money, $250,000 from the county and $345,113 in donations and other city funds.
In a follow-up motion, the city officials also gave the go-ahead for the city to apply for a $1.9 million grant from the Department of Labor and Economic Opportunity Community Center Grant.
“I doubt there are going to be very many projects that are as shovel-ready as this is,” Geinzer said.
“I think we’re past shovel-ready,” Mayor Richard Lewis said.
Still, there is a possibility — and he repeated once more for emphasis, “possibility” — that the city would come up short, he said.
The nonprofit group Friends of the Senior Center, which has been a driving force in the effort to bring this project to fruition, is still looking at fundraising opportunities. That could include offering major donors the naming rights for specific amenities in the building, organization President Jim Carruthers has said.
Beyond that, Lewis advised the friends’ group to focus their fundraising efforts on special features that won’t be needed until the project draws to a close — the new racquet courts that are part of the plan, kitchen equipment and furnishings.
Those parts of the project will take some time to finance and, in the meantime, other avenues for funding could open up.
But he stressed that the important thing, for now, is to get the foundations right.
“I’m not going to worry too much about furnishings or kitchen equipment [for now],” he said. “We’ve got to get the building built.”
Record-Eagle Staff Writer Jordan Travis contributed to this article.
