TORCH LAKE — A motorcycle rider from Traverse City died Tuesday afternoon after a collision with a compact SUV along U.S. 31 in Antrim County's Torch Lake Township.
Christopher Bell, 25, rode his 2014 Harley Davidson motorcycle south on the highway just before 4 p.m. on Aug. 31, but died after he was unable to avoid crashing into an SUV that crossed into his path, said Antrim County Sheriff Dan Bean.
Bradley Brown, 85, of Kewadin drove a 2020 Chevrolet Trax north on the highway and made a left turn into the parking lot at Eastport Market. Bell's motorcycle struck the SUV's rear passenger door, officials said.
Emergency responders took Brown and his wife, Mary Brown, 85, to Munson Medical Center in Traverse City for treatment of injuries. The Browns both wore seatbelts, the sheriff said.
Michigan State Police accident investigators assisted at the scene, as did other first responders from Eastport and Torch Lake.
Bean said details of the fatal collision will be sent to the prosecutor for review and consideration of any possible criminal charges.
