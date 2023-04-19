TRAVERSE CITY — A physical altercation between a Traverse City couple in their residence Monday evening resulted in the arrest of a 47-year-old man on a charge of domestic violence, police said.
Traverse City Police Department officers responded to the call in the 700 block of Watch Hill Lane at about 6:20 p.m., Capt. Keith Gillis said.
The 45-year-old woman suffered injury to her hand, but refused medical treatment, Gillis said.
The man is being held in the Grand Traverse County Jail on a misdemeanor charge of domestic violence, he said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.