TRAVERSE CITY — A Traverse City man remains in critical condition after the motorcycle he was driving crashed into a minivan.
Ivan Kotok, 20, was traveling west on Long Lake Road Tuesday afternoon when he attempted to pass two cars and moved into the eastbound lane. A 29-year-old woman made a left turn onto Brayton Lane as Kotok veered across the solid yellow line and then struck the rear part of the driver's side of the van.
Kotok was taken to Munson Medical Center and treated for life-threatening injuries. The woman did not sustain any injuries.
"There was a car behind her, so he probably didn't see her until it was too late," Grand Traverse County Sheriff's Lt. Chris Oosse said.
Oosse could not say if speed was a factor, but said that stretch of Long Lake Road is 55 mph and is also a no-passing zone.
The crash remains under investigation.
