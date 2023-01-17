TRAVERSE CITY — Parking in downtown Traverse City could make way for affordable apartments and commercial space if a developer can secure the financing.
City commissioners agreed Tuesday to a purchase agreement so HomeStretch Nonprofit Housing can buy Lot O at the corner of State and Cass streets. The nonprofit agreed to provide access to neighboring property owners, a condition city leaders mostly agreed to keep in place.
HomeStretch Nonprofit Housing will pay $470,000 for the parking lot, which City Manager Marty Colburn said is half of the property’s previously appraised value. A more recent appraisal found a higher value of $1,070,000, but he agreed not to require the nonprofit to pay more, calling the decision an additional incentive.
Plans call for a five-story building with 60 apartments and commercial space on the first floor, documents show. Forty of those apartments would be 245-square-foot “single units” with a kitchenette and bathroom. HomeStretch Executive Director Jon Stimson said they were previously planned as dormitory-style with shared bathrooms, but Michigan State Housing Development Authority wouldn’t back that housing plan.
Eighty percent of the apartments would have to be for people making 60 percent area median income or less. Mayor Richard Lewis moved to change that from being a perpetual requirement to having it last 30 years, the term of HomeStretch’s loan, or as long as the nonprofit owns the building, whichever is longest.
Commissioners’ 6-1 vote included Tim Werner’s “no” vote. He originally moved to strike the neighboring access requirement and forbid any curb cuts for the project, but found no support. Werner called the requirement an encumbrance on HomeStretch and one that lasts forever, urging commissioners to at least set the issue aside and consider it more carefully.
But neighboring property owners asked to keep their access and commissioners mostly agreed.
“I would like to see this move forward so we can have housing and we can have retail and respect the entities that have created the vibrant downtown that we have, while providing the living that we need for the people who work there on the terms that HomeStretch agreed to and that our attorney has worked with their attorney to discuss,” Commissioner Mi Stanley said.
Matt Bouschor said his family owns 122 Cass Street which, unlike most downtown properties, doesn’t have alley access. Lot O provides that access and, although he thinks the project could be better located, he agreed it’s a positive step for improving downtown.
That shouldn’t come at the expense of other businesses there, Bouschor said. Nor did he think the commissioners should be pitting him and his neighbors against HomeStretch.
“What the commission should be doing is really focusing on getting everybody to work together,” he said.
Others backed the purchase agreement and project behind it, too. City Downtown Development Authority CEO Jean Derenzy called it a huge win for the city and the first in-fill development for the city.
Housing North Executive Director Yarrow Brown said she supported it, as did Ryan Hannon, Goodwill Northern Michigan’s community engagement officer. And Carolyn Ulstad, Groundwork Center for Resilient Communities’ transportation program manager, said she thought it could be a “showcase” that other cities could duplicate, both for its design encouraging residents to socialize and for its use of mass timber — building material made of solid wood panels pressed and nailed or glued together.
HomeStretch has two years to find the financing for the project, and can ask for a one-year extension, Colburn said. It also has five years from date of closing to have construction substantially done.
Until the nonprofit finds the financing and takes possession of the land, it’ll still be city parking, Colburn said.
SENIOR CENTER OK’D
Commissioners voted unanimously to approve a planned unit development for a new Traverse City Senior Center. That sets up the underlying zoning for a new facility replacing the small, aging building at the corner of East Front and Barlow streets.
Rebuilding the city-owned, Grand Traverse County-run facility had long been the goal of a group of users. Friends of the Senior Center President Jim Carruthers told commissioners he supported the zoning move. He’s the former mayor and he reminded Lewis that they have worked together on the project for more than 10 years.
“I think it’s time we give our senior citizens a really nice facility and park for them to enjoy,” Carruthers said.
Plans call for a new, L-shaped building with around three times the floor space, at around 12,000 square feet versus about 6,000 square feet. Project architect and Environment Architects Principal Ray Kendra said the total area below-roof including a covered porch is even greater, up to around 18,000 square feet.
Inside would be a multipurpose dining room, classrooms, activity space and more. It also would have bathrooms accessible from the outside and a covered entrance.
City resident Rick Buckhalter said the beach should be left alone, especially the large grassy area just inland from it. It’s a popular spot for families and he objected to the sidewalks and tree cuttings planned there.
Kendra said the intent is to plant more trees than are cut and to keep the shaded area. Werner pointed out that some of the lawn space currently between the building and beach would become parking.
Building the new senior center could cost more than $10 million, with $7 million of that coming from the state’s general fund. City commissioners previously committed up to $500,000 and county commissioners agreed to put up $250,000. Colburn told city leaders that county officials want to see bids before discussing any further support.
Kendra told commissioners the next step is to complete construction drawings, during which he’ll update cost estimates. And City Attorney Lauren Trible-Laucht said she’ll meet with county representatives soon to work out a new intergovernmental agreement.
