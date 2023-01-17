Weather Alert

...WINTER STORM WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM LATE WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH LATE THURSDAY NIGHT... * WHAT...Heavy snow is possible, along with a brief period of freezing drizzle. Total snow accumulations of 4 to 8 inches with locally higher amounts expected, and ice accumulations of a light glaze possible. Winds could gust as high as 45 mph. * WHERE...Portions of Eastern Upper and Northern Lower Michigan. * WHEN...From late Wednesday night through late Thursday night. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening commute. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Monitor the latest forecasts for updates on this situation. &&