TRAVERSE CITY — The return of nonprofit filmgoing was guaranteed this week through a nearly $1 million grant to a local organization.
Traverse City Film Festival’s founder announced the group received $933,000 in federal pandemic relief funds as part of a $16.5 million bill approved by Congress. The money will help restart two local movie theaters and the annual festival next year.
“I’m not being hyperbolic when I say this has saved the festival,” said Michael Moore, Academy Award-winning filmmaker and TCFF’s founder and president.
The State Theatre downtown and Bijou By The Bay have been shut down since March of 2020, and both 2020 and 2021 film festivals were canceled because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Before these federal dollars were awarded, Moore said hundreds of supporters from the community financially buoyed the nonprofit during the closure, including 20 major contributors who each sponsored a month of expenses.
“Hundreds of people sending in $5, $10, $20. It was across the socio-economic spectrum of our area. Those who could give more gave more and those who could give a little gave a little — but there was a whole bunch of them,” Moore said.
Without that local support, he said the festival and the two theaters might not have still been here to accept the federal grant dollars.
The organization’s financial footing was in question before the pandemic after multiple years in the red, a high-dollar payment dispute with its former lighting and sound contractor, and infrastructure problems like flooding and boiler issues in the State Theatre.
Moore said the nonprofit applied when the grant program for entertainment venues became available. It’s a way of preserving quality of life here and nationwide, he said.
“The government has recognized we’re not better off coming out of the pandemic if we don’t have a place to go see a movie, or go to a concert,” Moore said.
“During the pandemic so many mom and pop theaters across the country just closed down and have not opened back up.”
Traverse City without its nonprofit theaters and film festival would be a significant — and unwelcome — change, argued Mayor Jim Carruthers.
“The State Theatre has been an important part of our economic development downtown,” he said, adding that the theater being closed for most of the year was very difficult for those who “love going to the movies.”
“The State Theatre is an anchor for our downtown and getting it up and running again is very important for the vitality of TC,” Carruthers said.
Moore said the TCFF and its $3 million budget, plus the two nonprofit theaters that normally run year-round, collectively contribute upward of $21 million to the local economy.
They are critical elements of both the economy and culture, officials said.
Both the festival and the theaters are closely linked to the success of the local hospitality industry, said Trevor Tkach, president of Traverse City Tourism, who further argued this grant award is an investment in Traverse City’s community.
“We’ve got a rich arts and culture scene here in northern Michigan and the theaters are a physical embodiment of that,” Tkach said. “It’s a brand for our area.”
One local filmmaker said he’s relieved the theaters will re-open and all the organizers and supporters have his applause.
“Having a world class, volunteer-based theater in a small town makes it feel like home here,” said Jeff Gibbs of Beulah, producer and director of “Planet of the Humans,” which was screened by local audiences during the last TCFF in 2019.
“It’s a boon not just for the community and film lovers, but for filmmakers both locally and from around the world,” Gibbs said.
What comes next for the facilities will be heating and air conditioning improvements planned for July, and designed to pull in fresh air from outdoors rather than re-circulate air within the two theaters.
Those “COVID-proofing” measures will be followed by removal of the remaining water in the basement at the State, Moore said.
The Bijou may be ready to re-open in August, while the State “could possibly” follow suit in time for the Labor Day weekend, Moore said.
But it won’t solely depend on approved permits and construction schedules. The pandemic, its variants and the number of active cases will factor into the equation, as well.
“The virus holds the final say to when our theaters and festival re-opens,” Moore said.
Admission to the theaters and festival events may remain dependent on proof of vaccination until at least 70 percent of the population is inoculated, the filmmaker and festival founder said.
Meanwhile, Moore said there could be a mini-festival planned for the winter, perhaps as a combination with the old comedy festival concept.
There are a number of films from around the world Moore said he’s eager to bring to Traverse City for next year’s festival; he even expects another wave of high-quality films to emerge toward year’s end now that filmmaking has widely picked up again.
More details about TCFF and the nonprofit theaters can be found at www.traversecityfilmfest.org online.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.