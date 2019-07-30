TRAVERSE CITY — Susan Cover was ready to cut a check before Michael Moore had a chance to finish his sentence.
Moore announced Sunday during the Founders Picnic for the Traverse City Film Festival that the Film Fest was still $60,000 in debt — which is a far cry from the $487,000 it was in the red in 2016 and the $417,000 in 2017, according to Moore.
"We've had a rough couple of years financially," Moore said before the screening of "Brittany Runs A Marathon" at the State Theater, which opened the festival Tuesday night. "It was looking pretty bleak."
After getting so close to break even, Moore asked 12 people at the picnic to donate $5,000 each. Cover, a festival sponsor and host, jumped at the chance — and so did 11 others.
"I had my hand up right away, before he finished his sentence," Cover said.
Moore, Film Fest founder, mentioned Cover and several of the dozen donors during his speech Tuesday. He also thanked Film Fest co-directors Susan Fisher and Meg Weichman for turning the ship around so quickly after the event operated at a deficit for the past several years.
"We're doing really well, and we're on the positive upswing," Fisher said. "We've kind of cut the fat around a lot of the things we've been doing and have really streamlined our budget in a way that's helped us make more money in the past few years and really reduce our budget."
Moore said the organization filed its 990 tax form with the Internal Revenue Service two weeks ago, showing the financial turnaround the Film Fest made in the last year.
"Posting two years of deficits of over $400,000 each year, we had to make some changes," Moore said.
The nonprofit’s previous tax documents showed a decline in contributions and grants, revenue and total assets from 2014 to 2016. Fisher previously said the past financial issues were under the management of former Film Fest Director Deb Lake, who left the position in December 2017 under conflicted circumstances.
“There had been some spending beyond our means in the last couple years and we’re working on managing that now,” Fisher said last year.
There was also an ongoing dispute between Boston Light & Sound and the festival over a nearly $160,000 balance the company claimed Film Fest failed to pay for 2017 work. The two parties reached an unspecified settlement agreement in April.
Two years ago, the Film Fest took several months to follow through on a payment contract with BATA for $12,285 in advertising expenses, according to correspondence obtained through a Record-Eagle Freedom of Information Act request.
BATA officials received those promised funds on Jan. 8, 2018, after months of back and forth.
Moore said he hopes to keep the Film Fest in the black, but he mentioned several upkeep costs for the State that will once again set the organization back financially. Moore said the rising water levels have caused the basement to flood, which will create a mold issue when the water recedes. He expects the removal cost of the mold to be $50,000.
Moore also said replacing the theater's carpeting and rewiring the marquee would cost $10,000 and $30,000, respectively.
The Film Fest received several notable donations after Moore asked patrons to open up their pocketbooks to cover the cost.
"I'd do anything and everything to make sure this festival not only survives but thrives," Moore said.
