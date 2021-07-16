TRAVERSE CITY — This August professional dance is going where no dance company has gone before. Thanks to a new portable stage the Traverse City Dance Project takes its art to the fields of Port Oneida and villages of Kingsley and Bellaire.
The Moving Theater — supported Rotary Charities of Traverse City, the National Endowment for the Arts, and Michigan Council for Arts and Cultural Affairs — make possible TCDP’s Community Tour.
Ten professional dancers from companies across the nation stage the free outdoor performances, delivering the cultural experience to audiences in underserved areas.
“Those of us who have access take it for granted,” said Brent Whitney, executive and co-artistic director of Traverse City’s only professional dance company. “We’re bringing it to them.”
TCDP’s Community Tour complements northern Michigan’s summer outdoor culture.
“There’s something beautiful about seeing bodies moving, and live music when outside,” Whitney said.
Performances feature Vivaldi’s “Four Seasons,” choreographed by Whitney and company co-director Jennifer McQuiston Lott, as well as a compilation of choreography by Alyssa Meyers, Maddy Falconer, and Madison Vamostack. A string quartet from the Traverse Symphony Orchestra provide music. The performance also includes a world premier by the San Francisco-based choreographer Kara Wilkes with electronic composers Kevin Beck and Spencer Aubrey.
Collaboration creates events allowing each community to add their own slant. The first of four contemporary-style, plein-air performance dates take place at Kingsley’s Brownson Memorial Park on Aug. 7.
Kingsley sponsors include Grand Traverse Regional Community Foundation, H&R Block and The Rock Community Center. The center provides programming for all ages.
“We’re usually up for anything,” said Diane Walton, The Rock’s executive director. “It’s a wonderful opportunity to introduce that form of art in our little community. I’m hoping we have families, youth and seniors attend.”
Crosshatch Center for Art & Ecology in Bellaire hosts an Aug. 8 zero-waste event sponsored by the center and the Begonia Charitable Foundation.
Crosshatch works to build communities by connecting art, farming, ecology and economy. Audiences are encouraged to bring chairs or blankets and a pack-in and pack-out picnic.
Situated adjacent to Glacial Hills Pathway and Nature Area, attendees are also encouraged to carpool and to enhance their experience with a hike.
The Moving Theater on Aug. 11 makes its way to Glen Arbor Arts Center’s Thoreson Campus at Sleeping Bear National Lakeshore’s Thoreson Farms located within the Port Oneida Rural Historic District.
“It’s a magical meadow setting,” said Sarah Kime, executive director of Glen Arbor Art Center, the event sponsor.
“In Glen Arbor, it’s rare to see a classical performance — even more rare to see live dance,” Kime said. “We’re ecstatic that we’re hosting and ecstatic for our community.”
Grand Traverse Pavilions Long-Term Care and Short-Term Rehabilitation facility is known for its Concerts on the Lawn series.
This season, on Aug. 13, the Community Tour adds to the enrichment schedule supported by the Grand Traverse Regional Community Foundation.
A question-and-answer period follows each TCDP performance allowing audiences to engage with dancers and musicians and to learn what goes on behind the scenes.
Go to tcdanceproject.org to secure the required reservation for all performances, except Kingsley, and for rain dates. All performances are ADA accessible.
Those unable to attend a performance can check TCDP’s website for future pop-up performances.
