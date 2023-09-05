TRAVERSE CITY — Five candidates for the post of city manager will be interviewed by Traverse City commissioners on Thursday, beginning at 10:45 a.m. The interviews, which are open to the public, will take place in the Governmental Center at 400 Boardman Ave.
The day will conclude with a 5 p.m. reception when the public will have an opportunity to meet the candidates.
The interview times and five candidates are:
• 10:45 a.m. Elizabeth Vogel, Missaukee County’s administrator and chief financial officer, has served in that role since 2021. Vogel also was Clinton Township’s deputy supervisor and graduated from Albion College before earning master’s degrees from Loyola University and Baker College.
• 11:30 a.m. City Clerk Benjamin Marentette has been in that job in Traverse City since 2011, previously serving as deputy city clerk and executive director of the Traverse City and Garfield Township Recreation Authority. He graduated from Spring Arbor University, has a master of business administration degree from Lawrence Technical University and a public leadership credential from Harvard University’s Kennedy School of Government.
• 1 p.m. Christian Wuerth has been Milford’s village manager since 2014. Before then, he was assistant city manager and management analyst in Birmingham. He graduated from Wayne State University with a bachelor’s degree in public affairs.
• 1:45 p.m. Jessica Kinser is most recently the Marshalltown, Iowa, city administrator. She served in the same role for Clinton, Iowa, prior to that, as well as finance director and assistant city manager. She also was the city administrator of Griswold, Iowa. Kinser graduated from Iowa State University with a master of public administration degree.
• 2:30 p.m. Grand Traverse County Deputy Administrator Chris Forsyth became Grand Traverse County’s deputy administrator in 2018 and previously served as the county’s deputy civil counsel. He graduated from the University of Michigan and earned his juris doctor from Wayne State University.
