TRAVERSE CITY – Traverse City Area Public Schools trustees Monday night called for a “bold” and “drastic” phoneless policy for the upcoming school year.
While no plan is in place yet, all trustees agreed at this week’s TCAPS board meeting that moving forward with a phoneless policy in school is the right direction for the district.
Last month, multiple parents spoke to the board during its meeting, requesting an “away for the day” rule.
“We all share a similar goal about where we want to go,” school board President Scott Newman-Bale said Monday.
Trustee Andrew Raymond brought a proposal to the table which, if passed, would have enacted a phoneless policy beginning at the start of the 2023-2024 school year.
Newman-Bale said he would prefer a bolder policy than what Raymond proposed, but such a policy may take more time to develop.
“It’s pretty drastic,” he said. “But that would allow everyone to come to terms with it. So we’d have a shorter term and a long-term goal. I think everyone agrees [on this issue]. It’s just getting there.”
Although Raymond’s motion was denied, several board members, including Newman-Bale, Beth Pack and Holly T. Bird said they appreciated Raymond’s incentive and urgency.
But they emphasized that they want a proposal with more precise definitions pertaining to cell phone “possession” and “use.”
The board plans to schedule a special meeting to create a draft policy. The date of that meeting has yet to be determined.
“I don’t think there’s any dispute among the board members that something should be done that’s pretty drastic,” Newman-Bale said. “I think it’s all about timing.”
Raymond said the board is overcomplicating the issue, adding that there is no reason to wait. “To me, it sounds like there is a perception that we are talking something away [from the students]. I would argue that we are giving something back [to them]. We’re providing them a more distraction-free environment. We’re encouraging social interactions. We’re giving them a more enriching learning environment.”
TCAPS Superintendent John VanWagoner suggested creating two separate plans for K-8 and 9-12, but some trustees, including Raymond and Erica L. Moon Mohr, said a single districtwide policy would be more appropriate.
“This is our direction, and implementation is up to Dr. VanWagoner and his staff,” Raymond said. “There’s not a lot of clear guidance in the existing policy, either, so I tried to make [the policy proposal] as broad as possible.”
VanWagoner said he believes the board is close to reaching consensus.
“We can be as heavy-handed with the policy as we want,” said trustee V. Flournoy Humphreys, “But, at the end of the day, it is going to come down to whether the teachers in the classroom can enforce it enough to where it’s not taking time away from the actual learning.”
Report for America corps member William T. Perkins contributed to this story.
