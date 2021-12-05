TRAVERSE CITY — Last year Grand Traverse County Central dispatchers fielded calls from people looking for guidance about Thanksgiving travel.
They asked if they could go places, what was open or where it was OK to go during the pandemic, said Grand Traverse 9-1-1 Director Jason Torrey.
This year, dispatchers also fielded calls but a high volume of them were traffic calls from people back on the move.
“We’re definitely back to more of a pattern in 2021,” Torrey said.
Holiday travel seems to be getting back to normal after last season’s more isolated celebrations — which means holiday crashes.
In Grand Traverse County, crashes doubled when comparing Thanksgiving week last year to this year, from 31 crashes in 2020 (Wednesday to Sunday) to more than 60 crashes in 2021, including a fatality on Garfield Road. Weekend snowfall contributed to the jump.
“I would say about 80 percent of those are weather-related,” Torrey said, adding that the crashes over Thanksgiving weekend this year were probably due to a combination of weather and more people driving around than last year.
Most of the reported accidents happened in the usual trouble spots, Torrey said, including Cedar Run Road, southwest of Cass and Silver Lake Road.
Statewide crash numbers also show the difference a year makes — Michigan State Police Lt. Derrick Carroll said he estimates a 275 percent increase in crashes between 2020 and 2021. Carroll said there were four to 15 crashes MSP Northern Michigan handled over Thanksgiving weekend.
Across the state Michigan State Police estimated 32 people died and 80 more were seriously injured on Michigan roadways.
Michigan’s traffic fatalities and injuries are up 7.3 percent from last year with 1,041 deaths and 5,276 serious injuries to date — 94 more fatalities and 383 more serious injuries at this time of year in 2021 than last year, according to MSP numbers.
The rise in travel relates to open U.S. borders, available vaccinations and new health and safety guidelines, according to a American Automobile Association press release.
AAA estimated 1.6 million Michigan residents and 53.4 million Americans on the move — with road travel up 8 percent and air travel up 80 percent nationally from last year.
“Travel was definitely up across all forms overall,” Adrienne Woodland, AAA’s public relations program consultant, said. “2021 was looking more normal.”
But travel is still lower than pre-pandemic numbers, she said. Car travel in Michigan is down seven percent and air travel is down five percent, comparing 2021 to 2019.
“Travel was huge in 2019. And, it puts into perspective how big of a hit the industry took in 2020,” Woodland said.
AAA’s numbers for 2021 are approximated and they may not see actual numbers for 2021 until next year, Woodland said. They are currently focusing on their end of the year travel projections, she added.
“One of the things with COVID-19 is it’s a very fluid situation that fluctuates quickly,” she said.
Woodland also pointed out that in 2020, the number of miles driven was down significantly, but deaths and injuries were comparatively up.
Drivers were speeding more in 2020 because there were fewer cars on the roads, she said.
“The higher the speed in a crash, (the worse) the impact,” Woodland said.
Nonetheless, compared to 2021, 2020 was definitely a year of less travel and, consequentially, fewer crashes, Torrey said.
“We definitely felt that,” he said.
