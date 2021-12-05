More Information

Avoiding crashes in winter

According to data from Michigan State Police, stated in the press release issued by AAA, last year, 67 percent of traffic crashes that happened during inclement weather were on snowy, slushy or icy pavement.

Michigan Department of Transportation North Region Communications Representative James Lakes said there’s a host of things drivers can do to make sure they get to their destination safely.

He said drivers should be aware of the weather conditions before they head out and, once out, they should slow down, stop and maintain good visibility. He recommended drivers should watch MDOT’s video on winter driving.

“In any type of inclement weather, it takes your vehicle longer to stop, so it’s really important to stop and increase the distance between you and the vehicle in front of you,” Lakes said.

“That is pretty much the first thing I would say to someone is slow down. Definitely, drive for the conditions that you’re in.”

Lakes added that drivers should watch for snow removal vehicles, adding that trucks can't clear the road until the snow stops.

“We can’t get the roads clear in the middle of a snow event,” he said.

AAA officials recently put out a “Top 10 Tips for Winter Driving.”

No. 7 says “allow sufficient room for maintenance vehicles and plows, stay at least 200 feet back and, if you need to pass, go to the other vehicle’s left.”

No. 5 is "always drive at a speed that matches the prevailing visibility, traffic and road conditions — even if that means driving below the posted speed limit.”

But the No. 1 tip is to remove ice and snow from the entire car, mirrors and lights so you have clear driving visibility.

All of AAA’s tips are available online. The organization also has a "How to Go on Ice and Snow" booklet available to download.