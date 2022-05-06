TRAVERSE CITY — Educators and activists in northern Michigan expressed disappointment and confusion at a transgender athlete prohibition added to the Michigan House of Representatives’ K-12 school aid budget proposal.
On May 5, Michigan’s House of Representatives voted to pass a version of the state legislature’s 2022-23 School Aid Act that includes language requiring school districts and intermediate school districts to “prohibit boys from competing in girls’ athletic activities.” The proposal is not a bill and still needs to be voted on by the state Senate.
In Michigan, each branch of the state legislature creates its own set of budget proposals for the state’s departments, agencies and major education budget areas. Once the House and Senate pass their respective proposals, they vote on each other’s, which typically results in each branch voting down the other’s proposal and a group of senators and representatives coming together in conference to negotiate a final, unified proposal.
In the state Senate’s proposal of the School Aid Act, which passed on Wednesday, there is no language referring transgender athletes.
The language in the House’s proposal faced some pushback in the form of amendments to the proposal but was ultimately forwarded by the House’s Republican majority.
While language excluded any mention of transgender students or biology, it was largely seen as a reference to the national debate about trans students’ place in school sports.
Since 2012, Michigan High School Athletic Association policy evaluates a transgender girls’ eligibility to participate in post-season tournaments on a case-by-case basis. MHSAA Communications Director Geoff Kimmerly said MHSAA is fine to continue with its current policy and will not be affected by the school aid budget as the organization does not take state funding.
“We have a policy that we believe is compassionate, that our schools are happy with, that we rarely even need to use,” Kimmerly said.
Of the nearly 170,000 high school student athletes in Michigan, MHSAA receives around two requests of this nature every school year. Students must make these requests each year if they wish to participate in sports, so it is possible the numbers year-to-year count the same students, Kimmerly said.
Kimmerly said a “great majority” of transgender girls were approved to play on girls’ teams.
In an email statement, Northwest Education Services Superintendent Nick Ceglarek said he is supportive of other aspects of the proposal, including two that increase funding for special education services, but that the language that references transgender students is “perplexing.”
“It’s perplexing to us why this particular issue is being coupled with a school aid budget,” Ceglarek said. “Clearly there are differences in opinion at the legislative level, and it’s our hope that our leaders in Lansing will prioritize and focus funding on programs and services that have the greatest positive impact to serving all our kids.”
While North Ed does not offer athletics, the language in the proposal does implicate ISDs in enforcing these restrictions on students.
Julie Brown, superintendent of Elk Rapids Schools, said she was frustrated to see the language about transgender girls in the House’s School Aid Act proposal because it will only delay and add more strings to school funding. She supports how MHSAA has handled the issue so far, she said.
“When I first saw that I said, ‘Well, you know, here’s another way the state’s gonna try to hold school money to get their agenda passed,’” Brown said. “It really isn’t about making sure kids are educated.”
Many school districts rely on the final version of the School Aid Act when creating their own budgets.
Keith Smith, superintendent of Kingsley Area Schools, said he thinks this topic is something that needs to be addressed at the state level but that it is inappropriate to place it in the school aid budget.
“I do love local control. Unfortunately, it involves the rights of people, and that should not be left to the local districts,” Smith said. “I applaud them for taking it up … I don’t think that should be necessarily slid into or a footnote in the school aid budget.”
Smith said he does not have a clear idea of how this topic should be addressed in schools. He said he wants girls to feel they have a fair chance in sports, but he does not want the rights and opportunities of transgender students to be diminished.
Superintendent of Leland Public School Stephanie Long said that policies relating to transgender students’ access to sports should be addressed by professionals in high school athletics and the coaches, educators, parents and students who would be impacted by such policies.
“The MHSAA, the governing organization for high school student athletes in Michigan, already has a policy in place that serves students on a case-by-case basis regarding a student’s eligibility to compete on a team,” Long said in an email. “This proposed legislation ignores all of the nuances of a highly complex issue and would only serve to score political points at the expense of children and their health and wellbeing.”
Anna Dituri, secretary and advocacy chair with Up North Pride, said the move seemed inevitable to her with a Republican-controlled state legislature and after a similar effort that was made last year in the state senate. Up North Pride condemns any legislation that restricts or limits members of the LGBTQ community, Dituri said.
“I think it’s inappropriate. It shouldn’t be stuck in budget language. I feel it’s strictly political … It’s a piece that they can then take to their base and say, we did this,” Dituri said. “I just think it’s inappropriate and frustrating and hurtful to say the least.”
Rep.Thomas Albert, R-Lowell, who chairs the House Appropriations Committee, which crafted the budget proposal, said at the House committee hearing that the measure was meant to ensure that high school sports remained fair.
“There are advantages that men have biologically that gives them an advantage when it comes to competitive sports. Just physically, we’re stronger. We’re faster, and I just don’t think it’s fair for girls. I think it puts them at a competitive disadvantage,” Albert said at the committee hearing. “I just want my daughters to have the same opportunities as my sons.”
Transgender students make up about 1.8 percent of high school students and are more likely than cisgender students to report violence victimization, substance abuse and suicide risk, according to a 2019 CDC Morbidity and Mortality Weekly Report. One academic article published by the American Academy of Pediatrics, find that transgender and gender nonconforming youth experience anxiety and depression at higher rates than their cisgender counterparts.
Other states, such as Utah, Oklahoma and Arizona, recently passed legislation that bans transgender girls from participating in girls’ sports or limits their ability to do so. In Utah, GOP Gov. Spencer Cox vetoed his state legislature’s bill to ban transgender girls from girls sports, but the state lawmakers voted to override his veto in March.
If the transgender athlete provision makes it into the final budget, Democrat Gov. Gretchen Whitmer could declare measures within budget proposals unconstitutional or unenforceable as she did last year with provisions related to mask and vaccine orders.
