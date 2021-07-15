TRAVERSE CITY — Electric bikes are capable of silently whooshing by at 20 miles per hour — creating hazards for other trail-users.
At the same time, the battery-powered bikes are encouraging many people to get outside that otherwise wouldn’t.
Spurred on by the COVID-19 pandemic, e-bike sales grew by 145 percent between 2019 and 2020 according to market research company, the NPD Group. As the speedy two-wheelers rise in popularity, trail specialists encourage safety.
Although slightly heavier than a traditional bicycle, e-bikes aren’t nearly as fast or bulky as dirt bikes or motorcycles. However, the built-in battery and silent motor gives the rider a nice boost — either by a mechanism in the pedals or a throttle on the handlebars.
“These spaces are shared spaces so folks will have to learn to share and be kind and be respectful,” said Kate Lewis, community engagement manager for the Traverse Area Recreational Trail system.
Because of the pandemic, Lewis said, more people are using the TART trails. That means more users are communicating with staff and expressing concerns about sharing the trails with e-bikers.
However, certain types of e-bikes are legally suitable for pedestrian paths. The Department of Natural Resources has three classifications of e-bikes based in several attributes:
CLASS 1
An e-bike equipped with an electric motor that provides assistance only when the rider is pedaling and disengages or ceases to function when the bike reaches a speed of 20 miles per hour.
CLASS 2
An e-bike equipped with a motor that propels the bike, whether the rider is pedaling or not, to a speed of no more than 20 miles per hour and disengages or ceases to function when the brakes are applied, or throttle is released.
CLASS 3
An e-bike equipped with a motor that engages only when the rider is pedaling and disengages or ceases to function when the bike reaches a speed of 28 miles per hour.
Class 1 is allowed unauthorized on linear paved trails, according to the DNR website. With proper authorization they can also be used on non-motorized paths,
Matt Klingelsmith, manager at Pedego Electric Bikes in Traverse City, said the real problem isn’t e-bikes — it’s a lack of bike etiquette.
“Biking etiquette and courtesy needs to be followed by all bikers, not just focused on e-bikers,” Klingelsmith said. “I’ve, on many occasions, been riding along, and a group of riders will go flying by me. And they’re not on e-bikes — they’re just on road bikes.”
Klingelsmith said over 80 percent his customer base are over 60 years old. They use e-bike’s extra boost to work around chronic pain and joint issues. A new study published in PLOS One found 100 adults ages 50 to 83 reported better mental well-being after using e-bikes regularly for eight weeks.
Instead of restricting e-bikes entirely, trail specialists are working to integrate them into the outdoor crowd with proper safety education. Interlochen State Park Supervisor Chris Stark said all bikers should be mindful of others when using public trails.
“General things that we would tell anybody on a bike is just to maintain a safe speed, be mindful of corners and not do anything that’s above their experience level, things of that nature,” Stark said. “But that would be the same case if it was an e-bike or a regular bike.”
The DNR has websites dedicated to learning proper technique when riding on public trails.
Lewis said TART is working to update signage with a list of biking etiquette staples.
“We don’t want to be in the business of restricting (trail) users,” Lewis said. “e-bikes are one way that people are able to access the trails, nature, be outside and get some exercise. So, we just want to promote courtesy, caution and control.”
