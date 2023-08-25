By Staff Reports
KALKASKA — In a modern-day criminal justice version of the fairy tale Hansel and Gretel, thieves who allegedly broke into an Orange Township home on Tuesday and absconded with appliances and other items unwittingly left a trail of large “breadcrumbs” that led to their arrests.
In a press release issued by the Kalkaska County Sheriff’s Department on Thursday, Sheriff Patrick Whiteford said an alarmed citizen began following a vehicle that was towing a trailer after seeing the vehicle parked at a neighbor’s residence on East Trail SE in Kalkaska, shortly after 9 a.m. on Tuesday.
Because of the poor road conditions on Mitchell Road, Whiteford said, the citizen stopped following the vehicle and trailer after watching a washer, a dryer, a stove and “numerous other metal objects” come tumbling out of the trailer on Mitchell near Spencer Road.
Sheriff’s deputies then followed the metal breadcrumbs to a nearby residence on Cycle Path, where they found the vehicle and trailer that the citizen had been following.
After obtaining a search warrant, Whiteford said, deputies found numerous stolen items at the residence, including a vehicle, tools, tires and rims, archery equipment and other objects.
Whiteford did not identify the people who were arrested, nor did he say how many people participated in the alleged crime.
Neither Whiteford nor Undersheriff David Wagner could be reached for comment.
