TRAVERSE CITY — Long, slender poles made of Ironwood are meticulously whittled and carved to be the right length and width. Most importantly, they are weighted out perfectly to glide on the heavy snow of Michigan winters.
These are all important factors in the traditional game of goon ginebig or snow snake for northern Michigan Anishinaabek. The long-favored, once popular winter sport is being revitalized by many tribes in Michigan after centuries of decline.
Under a heated canopy on a cold, cloudy afternoon, several citizens from the Grand Traverse Band of Ottawa and Chippewa Indians came out Saturday to GTB’s Heritage Library for a multi-series workshop on how to craft their own goon ginebig (snow snake).
Tribal Librarian Francis Carew wanted to bring back Anishinaabek games to the community.
“Culture is important and reviving these games are a part of bringing us back to our traditions,” he said.
This is the GTB’s first year of hosting workshops, Carew said, and he’s excited to follow other tribe’s leads, like the Little Traverse Bay Band of Odawa Indians and the Little River Band of Odawa Indians, in implementing the game back into Anishinaabek homes.
As the ironwood is slowly whittled to shapes representing long, thin snakes, Carew taught the game’s rich history to participants.
Snow snake was played in the Midwest and Great Lakes region for more than 500 years — not only among the Anishinaabek, but also the Lakota, Menomonee, Oneida, Iroquois and several other Nations.
“Snow snake was often referred to as a medicine game that lifted spirits during the cold winters,” Carew said, though now it is played for sport and camaraderie.
Though the game is seen throughout North America and adapted by different tribes with unique traditions, environments, and resources to their own culture, it has a deep history in Indigenous hunting that tie nations together during the winter season.
“Anisinaabek have always been smart, skillful hunters,” Carew said. “Historically when the snow crusted on top, they would use these snow snakes to impale or injure an animal by gliding it up over without making a sound to get closer.”
These snow snakes are handcrafted at 3 feet in length with much attention to detail. Traditionally, Ansihinaabek snow snakes are around this length, but they can vary in size, depending on the tribal nation, Carew said, adding that some go up to 6 feet in length.
One end of the snow snake is carved to be slightly curved up with the other end slightly notched, which makes it easier to throw. A flat bottom and slightly-rounded front give stability to the snow snake when it is whisked through the snow. Detail is vital when it’s time to throw it because balance is key.
The object of the game is to throw the snow snake the furthest distance along a smooth trough made in the snow or ice, either constructed on ground level or a sloping track.
Northern Michigan winters are perfect for creating the tracks for the game because of the unique lake-effect weather that creates a crusted top on the snow.
The GTB Heritage Library will host a tournament open to anyone in January or February when the conditions for the game are right. Carew said there will be an updated flyer when an approximate date is set.
Participants will return Monday evening to finish small details on their snow snakes and add the varnish. Carew said that he welcomes those wanting to learn a tradition of the Great Lakes region by the Anishinaabek by coming out to the tournament early next year.
“Snow snake was often referred to as a medicine game that lifted spirits during the cold winters.” Tribal Librarian Francis Carew
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.