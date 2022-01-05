TRAVERSE CITY — Grand Traverse County commissioners will consider turning a county-owned park over to Long Lake Township, where it is located.
Discussion of a township proposal for the 174-acre Twin Lakes Park is on the agenda for the Wednesday county board meeting.
Submitted by township officials, the proposal would allow the township to make upgrades to the property, including enhancing the park for year-round use with areas for sledding, cross country skiing and fat-tire biking. Also envisioned are kitchen and bathroom improvements to the 3,000-square-foot Gilbert Lodge, a youth camping program and rustic camping facilities, a music festival on the lawn and possibly a satellite library with self checkout.
The township also would like to purchase small pieces of land that would create a buffer from future township growth around the park, according to the proposal.
Ron Lemcool, Long Lake Township Supervisor, said the county is being asked to provide $50,000 per year for maintenance of the park, with the money coming from taxes township residents pay to the county.
Lemcool said no cost estimates have been done for any of the improvements. Other sources of revenue for upgrades could include $11,000 per year from a cell and radio tower located on park property, as well as income from the rental of dormitories at the park and from the lodge, which is rented for events such as weddings, parties and family reunions.
Lemcool said the township is not unhappy with how the park is maintained by the county, but he said there is a large area of park property that is not being used. Township residents and people from all over the county and even surrounding counties use the park, he said. Still, its full potential is not being realized.
“How do we make it more of a park?” Lemcool said. “If this doesn’t move forward I would hope the county would look at doing some of these activities in the park.”
The proposal came before the county Parks and Recreation Commission in December and was unanimously turned down. It was placed on the county board agenda via requests from commissioners Darryl Nelson, Penny Morris and Brad Jewett.
Lemcool said he has been asked several times if he was approached by a county commissioner asking him to move forward with the proposal. Lemcool, who has been on the township board for five years, including the past year as supervisor, said he was not, but the issue is one that has been talked about before.
In 2004 the county offered to sign the park over to Long Lake Township but was turned down, as previously reported. In 2014 another proposal would have sold the park to a private organization for use as a rehabilitation center. The idea was unpopular.
Also at issue is a three-year lease with the county that has YouthWork, a Child and Family Services program, operating out of a portion of the park’s dormitory building. The lease began in spring 2021, but the agency last month asked for an extension, as well as full control of the building.
YouthWork hires young people through AmeriCorps and has them learning about conservation and picking up construction skills by working on projects for nonprofits and government agencies in northern and central Michigan.
The regular county board meeting will be preceded by an organizational meeting at which, among other things, a new vice-chair will be elected. The post is currently held by Commissioner Ron Clous.
Also on the agenda for the regular meeting:
n A discussion of health care benefits for part-time employees was requested by Commissioner Betsy Coffia, who said part-time county employees should get the same benefits offered to other employees.
Last month the board approved eliminating the part-time designation for commissioners and for the county drain commissioner, a move that lets them add spouses and family members to their health plans. They currently only qualify for single coverage. The benefit does not go into effect until January 2023 — after the upcoming election.
n A discussion of mental health services for the jail was also requested by Coffia. It has been a year since a contract with Northern Lakes Community Mental Health to provide those services was not renewed. Sheriff Tom Bensley at the time said he and jail administrators were working with a consultant to possibly provide services.
The $163,000 CMH contract paid for two full time employees at the jail — a behavioral health specialist and a peer support specialist — though a study found the services were not reaching enough inmates.
Coffia in an email to Bensley and jail and county administrators said the agenda item was triggered by the fact that there were no funds for the two positions in the county budget approved in December. Mental health services in the jail should be a top priority, Coffia wrote.
