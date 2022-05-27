TRAVERSE CITY — A survey done of Grand Traverse region residents show that a majority of those polled — 58-59 percent — feel that tourism is good for the area, encourages investment in the local economy and attracts new business to the area.
The resident sentiment survey stacks up as well or better when compared with similar tourist destinations around the country.
That was a pleasant surprise for Trevor Tkach, president and CEO of Traverse City Tourism, who said such a survey has not been done in several years. Tkach told the crowd at Thursday’s 2022 annual meeting that he was nervous about doing the survey because the results may have been negative.
Residents were also asked how they feel about short-term rentals and Airbnb’s, with 71 percent saying they should be regulated just hotels and other property rental businesses. When asked who should regulate them, 79 percent say it should be done by the local city, township or county.
TCT received survey results on Wednesday and presented just the highlights, with Tkach saying an in-depth report will be available soon.
The bottom line is that things are looking good this year for the tourism industry.
“The season is here and I’m excited,” said Matthew Bryant, chairman of the TCT Board of Directors. “We are going into one of the hardest seasons since the pandemic. That’s because we don’t have employees, but we have guests, we have lots of guests coming.”
The National Cherry Festival, Traverse City Film Festival and more are back this year, said Bryant, general manager of the Grand Traverse Resort and Spa.
“Our town’s alive again ... It’s great to see the people back in our town,” he said.
A marketing study of the region done a few years ago that used face-to-face interviews and surveys was compared to the same study done recently by the same company, MMGY Global, Tkach said.
“We have gained a great deal of confidence as a destination or as a city over the last four years,” Tkach said. “There’s a lot of swagger in how everybody’s talking about Traverse City now.”
Over the last year the growth on social media platforms has gained traction on apps such as Tiktok and Instagram, where videos and photos can be shared.
“Traverse City is a very photogenic place, so we do really well on Instagram,” Tkach said.
The organization’s website is outperforming others promoting the travel industry in several key areas, referrals from the website to member properties, restaurants and other attractions are up and the Visitor Guide is flying off the shelves, Tkach said.
The focus is not to add more visitors in the summer, he said, but to increase visits during the shoulder seasons and winter, something that will make the economy stronger and more stable, keeping employees working year-round.
This summer will be the first time the Traverse City Visitors Center will be open since the pandemic. A walk-up window has been used and public bathrooms were open but renovations that began just prior to the pandemic were never fully completed.
The center is also adding kiosks where people can take selfies, get trail maps, book a hotel room or build an itinerary. One will be located outside the building and will be accessible 24/7, as well as one in Frankfort and one at the airport.
“It’s a pretty affordable way to provide a concierge sort of service without having to provide the manpower to do it,” Tkach said.
