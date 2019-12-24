TRAVERSE CITY — The removal of trees from about 110 acres at Cherry Capital Airport — including roughly 40 acres near Costco clearcut in March — immediately had concerned community members seeking an explanation.
Answers were sought from the Northwestern Regional Airport Commission, which governs the airport; airport staff and consultants; and Grand Traverse County commissioners — Grand Traverse and Leelanau counties co-own the airport — but each new response seemed only to raise more questions.
The back-and-forth lasted for months, each round digging a little deeper into specifics and drawing closer to the crux of the issue — who ordered the trees cut down, and why?
The initial, high-level answer officials gave was that the Federal Aviation Administration ordered the trees to be cut — but it was an answer that summarized FAA guidelines and regulations, which list multiple ways to address wildlife and airspace obstruction hazards.
Cherry Capital Airport officials have the utmost concern for the community’s safety, said Susan Wilcox Olson, airport media relations. Every action considered and taken by airport officials is for community safety, she said.
“It took a long time and a lot of work by diligent citizens to figure out that there wasn’t an order (from the FAA),” said TJ Andrews, legal counsel for the Watershed Center Grand Traverse Bay.
Rob Hentschel, chairperson of the Grand Traverse County Board of Commissioners and member of NRAC, was one of the first officials to explicitly state that there was no direct order from the FAA saying “cut these specific trees down.”
He made the statement during the May 1 county board meeting, the day after NRAC members voted to waive attorney-client privilege on an 18-page legal opinion — and its 332 pages of reference material — laying out the airport’s argument for the tree-cutting’s legality.
The area around Costco also is highlighted in two FAA-required documents that guide NRAC. They note that deer routinely are spotted there and list thinning or removing the trees as a “moderate” priority.
Thinning wouldn’t have been enough because of the trees’ height, which had to be lowered, airport Director Kevin Klein said previously. Officials consulted an arborist and were told too much would have to be taken off the tree tops — it would have killed them, Klein said.
Klein was unable to be reached for additional comments — Wilcox Olson said he was on vacation and requested his past comments be used.
“It’s been a learning experience for us all,” Hentschel said Friday. “As an airport, we’ve learned more about communicating what’s happening, and as a community, we’ve learned more about the requirements of the federal government if we want to continue running an airport.”
Hentschel is one of five new county commissioners that took office in January.
The month prior, full maps-and-timeline-presentations on the tree cutting plans were given to Traverse City and county commissioners, as well as the Record-Eagle.
NRAC Chairperson Doug DeYoung in May said an opportunity was missed to better inform the newly elected officials. The Record-Eagle did not do a story leading up to the cuttings, acknowledged in an April 9 editorial.
Hentschel called the cutting ugly, but necessary at the time.
“Maybe they could have looked at other options, but it would have been kicking the can down the road,” Hentschel said.
But Andrews said she believes the cuttings took place to prepare the land for development and to get ahead of a tree protection ordinance city commissioners were working on.
City commissioners settled on a version of the tree ordinance in early November, adopting it on a 5-2 vote after months of debate and disagreement. The Watershed Center penned the original draft.
“If there hadn’t been a tree ordinance discussion, I think the airport might not have done the cutting when they did,” Andrews said.
Airport officials say the cutting wouldn’t have been subject to the ordinance in its original version — the final version states trees removed for aeronautical use, to clear airspace obstructions or for an essential service building are exempt.
It’s a stance Andrews said she disagrees with — she’s seen no evidence the cutting would have been exempt in the tree ordinance’s original form.
City Attorney Lauren Trible-Laucht agreed with the airport. Cutting trees for safety reasons serves an aeronautical purpose, so a city ordinance wouldn’t prevent cuttings even when there’s co-extensive authority — a legal concept where both FAA and city rules apply, she previously said.
Airport officials currently are working with Traverse City Light & Power to turn the clearcut area around Costco into a solar array.
“It’s pretty much looking for a model that would make sense for the airport right now,” Hentschel said. “They’re still studying the topic together. We’re getting reports pretty much every (NRAC) meeting now.”
Placing solar panels on the land is a reasonable conversation to have, Andrews said.
“It’s a consolation prize,” she said. “I don’t think it’s fair to say, ‘You get solar panels so it’s OK the trees came down.’”
