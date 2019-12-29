WILLIAMSBURG — If anyone had told Rep. Larry Inman that he would go through everything he went through in 2019, he would have called them crazy, he said.
State Supreme Court Chief Justice Stephen Markman swore Inman in to his third term in the state House of Representatives on Jan. 9 as then-Traverse City Area Public Schools Superintendent Paul Soma held the Bible, according to a release.
Then, House Speaker Lee Chatfield, R-Levering, appointed him to serve on the Appropriations Committee on Jan. 18, according to another release. Legislative records show he sponsored five bills and a resolution in 2019.
Everything changed in May, when the U.S. Department of Justice indicted Inman on one count each of soliciting a bribe, attempted extortion and making false statements to the FBI, as previously reported. He was accused of attempting to sell his vote against repealing the state’s prevailing wages law, then lying to the FBI about the communications.
House leadership stripped him of his committee assignments, kicked him out of the Republican caucus and barred him from his office. Numerous lawmakers repeatedly asked him to resign.
Inman sought treatment for a spiraling addiction to narcotic painkillers in June, and in August the state Board of Canvassers approved recall petition language seeking his ouster, as previously reported.
“It’s been a really long journey from 2017 and 2018, having five surgical procedures and relying on high doses of narcotic pain medication to the point where it really didn’t do well for my cognitive ability, then going to treatment,” he said.
Inman’s defense in the federal trial that started Dec. 3 focused heavily on the effects pain pills had on the lawmaker, with an aide and campaign worker testifying they saw him becoming more scattered and aggressive as he took more and more.
U.S. attorneys argued Inman’s texts clearly showed he tried to sell his vote in exchange for campaign cash, but Chris Cooke, Inman’s attorney, argued they showed nothing of the sort, as previously reported.
Ultimately jurors deadlocked on the bribery and extortion charges, and cleared Inman of lying to the FBI, as previously reported. That was Dec. 10, and the next day he went to the House of Representatives for its last day in session of 2019.
Those looking to recall Inman ran into one roadblock after another, first when the state Bureau of Elections rejected all 13,870 signatures because of a typo in petition language and again when the bureau found enough problems with signatures to leave the campaign 94 short, as previously reported. Then, the state Court of Appeals ruled 2-1 to uphold the bureau’s decision rejecting all the signatures.
Sondra Hardy, who sponsored the recall petition, said she and others with the campaign aren’t giving up. She feels obligated to the nearly 14,000 voters who backed the recall, and wants to settle what campaign attorney Michael Naughton cast as a major constitutional issue concerning recalls.
Inman said he’d like to get on with his life and get back to the House of Representatives in 2020. He spoke to Chatfield about getting his assignments back and getting back into his office, and hopes to hear more in early January.
Gideon D’Assandro, a spokesman for Chatfield, said the move to strip Inman of his committee assignments will stand. Two of the three counts in the indictment remain, and Chatfield decided that Inman’s texts showed behavior unbecoming of a state representative, regardless of what the federal government decided to do, D’Assandro said.
Federal prosecutors could try Inman again on the two counts on which jurors couldn’t decide, as previously reported. U.S. Attorney Christopher O’Connor asked U.S. District Court Judge Robert Jonker to set another trial date, but declined to say more.
Inman said he hasn’t heard more about a possible second trial and is hoping for “some sort of positive result out of that.”
He hopes to spend his last year working on legislation aimed at helping people addicted to prescription painkillers, he said.
“If it can happen to me, it can happen to anybody,” he said.
“Maybe I can be the poster child, not only in my last year in session but once I complete my term, and help other people in addiction.”
