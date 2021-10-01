TRAVERSE CITY — Four maps that outline nine new districts for Grand Traverse County’s board of commissioners are now in the running to become the final map.
The maps are posted on the five-member apportionment commission’s website, where county residents can also submit comments via email and township clerks can weigh in.
The final district map will be chosen by the commission on Oct. 7 and reaffirmed with another vote on Oct. 21; the same plan will be sent to Secretary of State for approval after each vote. Both meetings are at 2 p.m. at the county governmental center.
The two votes are necessary to comply with state law that says reapportionment maps must be in place more than 30 days after the release of the U.S. Census numbers, but within 60 days of the release.
Numbers were released Aug. 12, but state officials have identified Sept. 16 as the official release date, putting counties in a quandary. The law firm of Cohl, Stoker & Toskey, which represents the majority of Michigan’s counties, gave out two options — one is to adopt a map twice, as Grand Traverse is doing.
The second option is to petition the Court of Appeals for an extension, which at least one county — Livingston County — has chosen to do.
The commission started with nine maps, but several were removed from consideration a Thursday meeting because they split up voting precincts. State guidelines say that precincts should be divided only if it is necessary to meet population standards.
In the end the commission had four maps without members having to vote.
Members had planned to do a weighted vote, with each picking and ranking their top four maps. Those with the most points would move forward for final consideration.
In all, 13 maps were submitted; some were eliminated prior to the meeting because they did not adhere to state guidelines.
Each commission member could submit up to three plans. Maps were also submitted by residents, with one drawn by Acme Township resident Harold Lassers chosen as a finalist.
Others in the top four were drawn by Scheele, Treasurer Heidi Scheppe and county Democratic Party Chair Chris Cracchiolo, who are all on the commission. Lisa Trombley, chair of the county Republican Party, is the fifth member.
Other state guidelines include keeping districts as equal in population as possible. They should also be contiguous and as compact and square as is feasible. Townships, cities and villages generally should not be divided, and districts cannot be drawn to give one political party an advantage.
Scheppe said in drawing the two maps she submitted, she considered the number of townships in each district, as county commissioners attend board meetings of the townships within their district. Scheppe tried to keep that number to two or three each, she said.
Candidates for the new districts must file by April 2022 for the November 2022 election, with winners sworn in Jan. 1, 2023.
Apportionment meetings have been well-attended, with many people saying they are happy with what they see as a fair process.
Rick Walter of East Bay Township says that townships have a big role to play in creating new districts and in 10 years when they are again redrawn township clerks should be more involved.
“That’s just a recommendation for the next time through,” Walter said.
Hal Gurian, Long Lake Township, moved from Maryland to Michigan and said both states had districts that looked like snakes running through them, with Maryland’s favoring the Democrats and Michigan’s favoring the Republicans.
“It was a pleasure to see districts drawn, I believe, fair without these crazy, crazy-looking boundaries,” Gurian said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.