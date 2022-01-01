Local news
1. Seawind Saga: Pilot who crashed in Lake Michigan had 7 crashes in 7 days
2. Antrim County election lawsuit is one of the last in the nation
3. Charter jets, dinners with Trump: New details surface in Antrim County election lawsuit
4. Workers who received unemployment benefits during the pandemic continue to feel fallout from UIA problems
5. Mystery plane returns to Michigan airspace
6. Carnival-ride malfunction shocks festival-goers; viral videos show both terror, bystanders helping
7. High tensions on Mackinac Bridge: Fatal crash and two gun-involved road rage incidents in one day
8. Sheriff: Torch Lake boat ramp argument leaves woman shot in chest
9. St. Francis priest’s sermon criticizing LGBTQ Catholics draws backlash
10. Fourth party returns to Torch Lake sandbar
Features
1. Family adopts mid-century diner for ‘Proper’ burger joint
2. Bergstrom’s burgers opens restaurant specializing in homemade burgers, sliders and wings
3. Michigan meets New England in new restaurant
4. Chef opens second northern Michigan restaurant
5. Couple serves traditional dishes at renamed eatery
6. Area couple offers more than 30 kinds of pierogi and other Polish fare
7. A temporal truth: The fate and fortunes of Sleeping Bear’s ghost towns
8. Seven sturgeon speared in two hours, six minutes
9. Adapted in TC: We can solve community problems together
10. Restaurant serves French-inspired brunch, cocktails
Commented
