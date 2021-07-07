TRAVERSE CITY — Northwestern Michigan College Trustee Michael Estes had every intention of ending his protest of livestreamed board meetings last week.
Estes was planning to attend the Board of Trustee’s first in-person meeting in more than 15 months.
Then he got sick — not with COVID-19, but with a sinus problem.
“I cannot walk into a meeting in this day and age and sneeze and cough,” said Estes.
Minutes show Estes has not been to a board meeting since July 2020.
“It’s my way of protesting Zoom meetings,” Estes said, contending that members of the public were not able to comment at Zoom meetings. “In my opinion, this is as close to having closed meetings as is possible.”
Trustee Kennard Weaver said Estes never said he was protesting Zoom, he just didn’t show up. Weaver said Estes also did not attend any committee meetings.
“If you’re not going to serve you should probably resign and let someone on who will do their job,” Weaver said.
Board Vice-chair Rachel Johnson said the board was in close contact with college attorneys during the pandemic to make sure they were following state mandates, even as those mandates continued to change.
“I am absolutely confident that we adhered to the laws,” Johnson said, adding that in many ways meetings held online are more accessible to the public. “That is clearly evidenced by the fact that we had public attending our meetings throughout the pandemic, even on Zoom.”
Weaver said boards with appointed members have bylaws regarding members missing meetings and their removal. The college has no such bylaws or policy, as an elected official can only be removed from office before the end of his term by a special recall election.
Estes said he doesn’t feel like he neglected his obligation to those who elected him by missing meetings, saying he was helping them in his efforts to bring back in-person meetings.
“I was unsuccessful,” Estes said. “I freely admit that.”
The first NMC board meeting livestreamed via Zoom was in April 2020, soon after Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s mid-March announcement closing all K-12 schools, banning large gatherings of and restricting visitation to hospitals, nursing homes and more.
Minutes show that Estes attended Zoom meetings for four months in 2020, but then stopped. He said he had computer issues that NMC could not fix.
But virtual formats fix other issues that keep the public from attending meetings, like busy schedules and logistical difficulties, others said.
Susan Odgers, chair of the Traverse City Human Rights Commission, called into several NMC board meetings over the last year and said she had no problems participating.
“For people who have any kind of difficulty getting to meetings for whatever reason, whether that’s child care issues or transportation issues or a health issue, I think the Zoom meetings have been very helpful,” Odgers said.
Odgers said people may now be experiencing Zoom fatigue and feeling the need to be with each other in person. It’s also cumbersome when everyone in a household is trying to use the computer, she said.
But the online format has allowed Odgers endless opportunities to attend meetings in Washington, D.C., Texas and all over the world. She hopes that many government agencies and other organizations will opt to use a hybrid format that will give people the option to continue to attend meetings remotely.
“For people with disabilities it’s really important,” said Odgers, who uses a wheelchair.
Bob Roelofs, chair of the Benzie County Board, said he did not hear complaints from constituents about not being able to get into its Zoom meetings or make comments. The county used a format that allowed commissioners to attend meetings in person or remotely. Members of the public participated remotely.
“We had a fair amount of people who came and watched and didn’t comment,” Roelofs said. That has prompted the county to look into livestreaming its meetings on a permanent basis, he said.
Estes said something is missing from livestreamed meetings. He said he likes to see the people who are speaking to him during public comment, he likes to see the body language of other trustees while they are discussing an issue and he likes to be able to ask staff members questions if he needs to.
He feels all of those things are lost on Zoom. He also doesn’t like that livestreamed meetings bring the public into a trustee’s home. He pointed to the incident in which Grand Traverse County Commissioner Ron Clous displayed a weapon for a few seconds during a meeting while attending remotely from his home.
Estes thinks NMC should have offered both in-person and online meetings during the pandemic, saying that very few people took advantage of the online format.
Grand Traverse County Board Chair Rob Hentschel said Estes’ arguments don’t hold water. He said regardless of his own personal feelings about livestreamed meetings, the entire country and world held them during the pandemic.
“I’m not crazy about Zoom meetings either, but it’s the way of the world and we grit our teeth and get through it,” Hentschel said.
The Clous incident and several other controversial items on the agenda — a resolution supporting U.S. Rep. Jack Bergman, one that would have made enforcing state COVID orders a low priority in the county, and one that would have censured Clous — spawned hours of public comment during the pandemic, with many callers opting to remain anonymous.
“The County Board of Commissioners experienced extreme public participation during our remote meetings,” Hentschel said. “It was not ideal, but citizens were certainly not excluded from the meeting process.”
There were also those Zoom bombs. In April 2020, Leelanau County temporarily shut down a meeting after hackers displayed graphic images on the screen and pornographic phrases and racial slurs were repeated on a loop.
Estes said that while he’s had no input on board decisions for a year, not a lot happened other than several discussions about how federal CARES Act and other COVID relief funds are being spent.
That’s something Johnson disagrees with, saying the board has accomplished a lot over the past year. She points to leading new president Nick Nissley through his first year, the completion of the West Hall Innovation Center, and the college’s embarking on a major strategic planning effort after more than a decade.
“I don’t think the people who elected me care if I attend meetings in person or on Zoom, as much as they care if I do the job they elected me to do,” Johnson said.
The Leelanau County Board also used a hybrid style during the pandemic.
“We gave our commissioners the option of being remote or in the commissioners’ room,” said Administrator Chet Janik.
Plastic shields were put up and members of the public could call in to comment or they could comment in person, though with limitations on the number of people allowed in the room. Participants waited in the lobby of the government center until it was their turn.
In April, when temporary changes to the Open Meetings Act that allowed for commissioners to participate remotely expired, municipalities could declare a state of emergency that allowed board members to continue to be remote if they chose.
Leelanau County made that declaration as it had requests from several township officials who said their meeting halls were too small to maintain social distancing. Northern Michigan was also in the midst of a COVID-19 spike, with many people not anxious to attend in-person meetings.
The state of emergency expired June 30.
Leelanau County meetings are normally livestreamed and archived on YouTube and that will continue, Janik said. For now members of the public can still participate by calling in. The board will decide at its July meeting whether to continue that option, he said.
