INTERLOCHEN — Two drug busts spurred several arrests and ongoing investigations by the Traverse Narcotics Team.
TNT detectives began looking into the matters after a tip was called in concerning drug trafficking at two Grand Traverse County homes, according to a release.
Investigations yielded two search warrants and executed them on May 14 at one home in Grawn and another in Interlochen.
Detectives discovered drug paraphernalia, firearms and various controlled substances, including crystal methamphetamine and heroin, at a Grawn residence being rented by 28-year-old Dustin Drake, the release states. He was arrested, as was 32-year-old Traverse City resident Crystal Enriquez, who was also in the home during the raid.
TNT officials found similar drugs at the Interlochen home, and four people were located inside.
Drake faces charges of delivery of methamphetamine, meth possession, heroin possession, two counts of possession of an analogue drug, maintaining a drug house and three counts of felony firearm possession.
Enriquez has been charged with meth possession and felony firearm possession.
Both have been arraigned in 86th District Court and each was issued a $50,000 cash/surety bond.
Another man arrested at the home, 28-year-old Christian Brooks, of Traverse City, is charged with meth possession as a third-time habitual offender. He has also been arraigned in 86th District Court and faces a $10,000 cash/surety bond.
The Grand Traverse County Sheriff’s Department and Michigan State Police assisted with the busts.
Both cases remain under investigation.
