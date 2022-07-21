TRAVERSE CITY — The New Zealand mudsnail, a tiny, but dangerous intruder, is the latest aquatic invasive species to threaten northern Michigan waters. Anyone who boats, paddles or fishes can help curtail the threat by learning and applying basic prevention practices.
Free two-hour clinics at locations across the area provide on water and off water instruction in how to avoid transporting mudsnails and other aquatic invasives between waterways, and also learn reporting methods.
MI Paddle Steward Training organizers include Paddle Antrim, Kalkaska Conservation District and the cooperative invasive species management area serving Charlevoix, Antrim, Kalkaska, and Emmet counties.
Kalkaska Conservation District hosts a training clinic on Log Lake on July 25. Grass River Natural Area’s session takes place along Grass River July 26. Little Traverse Conservancy and Tip of the Mitt Watershed Council host training along St. Claire Lake on July 27. A Walloon Lake Association and Conservancy clinic is on tap for Aug. 5.
The New Zealand mudsnail, no larger than a grain of rice, was discovered in Shanty Creek/Grass River in 2021 during routine stream monitoring conducted by Emily Burke, Grass River Natural Area’s Conservation and Education Specialist.
“They’re so small, it makes them the perfect invader,” Burke said. She pointed out that their size, combined with their brown/black color make them difficult to spot when attached to recreational gear.
Other characteristics add to their ability to threaten lake and river health. Mudsnails are capable of living out of water for two weeks which enhances potential for recreationists to inadvertently transport them between bodies of water. When eaten by fish, mudsnails pass through their system to live another day. Asexual creatures, mudsnails reproduce rapidly, cloning more than 200 young in a single year. Burke said mudsnail density has been known to reach 500,000 per meter, which can significantly alter the food web.
She reported that mudsnails discovered at the mouth of Shanty Creek/Grass River were sent to Oakland University for species confirmation. It was a surprise to find their genetics proved different from mudsnails found in other northern waters. Samples have been forwarded to Swiss scientists for genotyping and comparisons to those found in the waters of five continents.
“It’s been a whole saga and quite a whirlwind,” she said.
According to Trout Unlimited, New Zealand mudsnails have been present in the Great Lakes for more than two decades, but only recently in streams and rivers. They were first identified in the Boardman ecosystem in 2013, the Pere Marquette in 2015, AuSable in 2016 and Upper Manistee and Pine in 2017.
The AuSable Institute contracted the Conservation Resource Alliance in 2020 to conduct a macroinvertebrate (small aquatic animals without backbones) study. Samples were collected from 11 sites along the Boardman River. Of the 9,445 macroinvertebrates collected more than 57 percent were mudsnails.
“The mudsnails are one of the most significant invaders right now,” said Seth Lanning, Kalkaska Conservation District community engagement specialist. “They represent close to the worst-case scenario.”
Lanning compared the destructive power of the mudsnail’s presence in Michigan waters to that of the Great Lakes zebra and quagga mussel invasions dating back to 1980s.
Paddle Antrim, a nonprofit connecting paddlers and protecting the water resource, Grass River Natural Area and Michigan Department of Natural Resources recently partnered to create and install signage at sites along the Chain of Lakes known to harbor mudsnails. Signs warn of the harmful impact of mudsnails and educates water users in the importance of proper water hygiene.
“Paddlers are the best people on the water to identify the invasives and best to protect it with the clean, drain, dry practice,” said Paddle Antrim spokesperson Ellie Kirkpatrick.
Learn more and register for one of the four clinics at paddleantrim.com/mi-paddle-stewards/.
